Navratri 2019: 9 Different Lipstick Shades For Each Day Of Navratri

Navratri is just around the corner and it gets us so excited to deck up and glam up during the charming nine days of the festival. And playing with different lipstick shades can be a great way to spruce up your look every day of the Navratri. That's why we're sharing this article with you on lipstick shades for different days of Navratri that you could match with your different coloured sarees for each day.

Everyone wants to look their best and dazzle completely on these days of Navratri, as it is one of the biggest festivals that is celebrated in India. It happens twice a year, once around the month of October and once during the February to March months.

Both of these occasions offer a lot of chances for people to dress up. So, obviously even the makeup has to be in accordance with your clothes. Sometimes, makeup can be tricky, as one tends to go over the top with it.

Whatever the case is, our lips literally speak the most. So, playing up the lips with amazing lip colours can really amp up any look.

Just like the wrong makeup can make the entire look flat, the right lip shade can really help you get the look. Lipstick is one such cosmetic that all women are equally obsessed with.

So, keep reading to find out what shades of lipstick to rock with different coloured sarees this Navratri!

1. Grey: If you're wearing a grey sari, you can use almost any shade of lipstick. We like to go for bright shades with a neutral colour like grey. Go for a bright blue based pink shade, and it would bring life to your entire look! You must try out this look and lipstick shade for Navratri for sure. 2. Orange: It can be really difficult to pick a lipstick shade for orange sarees, so most people stick to using safe shades like nudes and browns. Well, we say no. Take a risk. Go for a bright fuchsia pink. Trust us, it would look absolutely gorgeous due to the colour contrast. 3. White: White is the most versatile colour. Any lipstick can look great with white. But, we would suggest you go for a blue based red lip shade. It looks bold and brightens up the entire face. 4. Red: For a red saree, you want the saree to be the focus of the look, so keep the lips neutral and go for a smoky eye instead. A nude or brown shade would be best for this. This is an elegant and classy combination to try out this Navratri. 5. Royal Blue: Pink lipsticks would go really well with a royal blue sari, as they create a really nice contrast. Go for a bright pink shade with a tinge of red in it. 6. Yellow: With a yellow saree, you should go for a really bright shade of lipstick. Go for a red with an orange base. 7. Green: With a green saree, safe colours are the best bet. You should go for a dusty rose lipstick that would look really subtle and pretty. 8. Peacock Green: A colour like peacock green needs to be the center of the entire look, so go for a muted maroon shade with a slight brown undertone. This would look glamorous and yet understated. 9. Purple: With a purple saree, pink shades are the best to go with. Go for a bright pink shade that would brighten up your face immediately!