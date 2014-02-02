Every woman longs to look good. If a little bit of makeup helps enhance the looks, it is always welcome. One tool that helps apply cosmetics is a makeup brush. Good quality brushes come pretty expensive. In order to keep them in good shape and last long one has to know how to clean makeup brushes.

Some of us are used to applying cosmetics on a daily basis. It could be simply out of desire or at times due to the demand of the job. Whatever be the case, it often leaves us with little time to take care of our brushes.

If we know how to clean makeup brushes at home it will help us to a great extent. What is better is that simple household items can help achieve the goal.

If you look around the house you will find small insignificant items that serve as excellent cleaning agents. They not only keep the brushes bright, shiny, in-shape and soft but also keep dirt and germs at bay.

What Do You Require?

Hand wash/soap

Scrub

A Tray

Water

How To Do?

The first and foremost step is to dampen the scrub. The scrub that you choose to clean your makeup brushes should be a little rough in texture. After you have dampened the scrub, pour a few drops of hand wash on its surface and spread it evenly. Dampening the scrub is important so that the surface of it becomes softer. Pour some hand soap into the tray to clean the brushes. Now, you are all set to start cleaning your specimens here, that is, the dirty makeup brushes.

For Flat Foundation Brush

First, take your flat foundation brush and dip it into the liquid soap. Next, swirl around your brush both clockwise and anti-clockwise on the surface of the scrub gently. Now, rinse your brush in cold water and leave it to dry.

While rinsing and cleaning it, make sure that you point the brush down so that the water drains off the brush completely.

For Normal Foundation Brush

Next, we can go on to cleaning your normal foundation brushes. They generally look a little more difficult to clean when compared to your flat brushes. Wet your brush and then follow the same process that you did for your flat brush.

While cleaning, make sure that you clean your brush sideways also since the foundation might be stuck on the sides too. Dip the brush again in the liquid soap and repeat the process until all the foundation is cleaned from the brush.

After cleaning some of the brushes all the foundation might have accumulated on the surface of your scrub. So when you notice this, wash your scrub in the water to remove all the dirt and you'll see that these get removed easily.

For Blender

Next up is cleaning your blender. Blenders are generally soft sponges that help in spreading or blending your makeup evenly. Cleaning this is also an easy process. For this, you can either use a solid or a liquid soap.

Wet your blender and dip it in the liquid soap and swirl it on the surface of the scrub as before. Later, rinse it off in water and allow it to dry.

Describing how to clean makeup brushes also requires a mentioning of how to dry them. If not dried properly, the brushes may lose shape and all the washing effort may go in vain.

Make sure to dry the brushes on a brush stand or something similar. The brushes should stand upside down with the bristles not touching the base. While the water will drip down, the brushes will fall back into shape.

Apart from this, you can also use some ready-made makeup cleanser liquids available in the market to clean your brushes once in a while.

Let us know if the above remedy helped you in cleaning your makeup brushes and don't forget to give us your feedback in the comments section below.