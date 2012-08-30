Look Stunning In Your Little Black Dress & Bold Makeup

Black is one of the most loved colors among women. Reason being, it allows an individual's personality to shine through and also it will look good on women of all shapes and sizes. Black represents prestige and elegance, so be it any occasion, a little black dress will make you look beautiful and elegant.

With your amazing little black dress, you should wear the makeup according to the time and occasion. But sometimes, when we're not sure what color dress to wear, then we go for the safe color, i.e., black. And when you want to hide that extra flab on your body, then you generally go for black.

Yes, black makes anyone look slimmer and definitely more gorgeous. So, with the right makeup technique along with your beautiful LBD, it will make your personality shine through.

Here, we have a few tips and tricks that you can try with your little black dress. Read on to find out about what kind of a makeup will go well with your LBD. Here we go:

Makeup To Try With Your LBD:

For the face:

Clean your face properly before you apply any product on your skin. Then, apply a moisturizer and a thin layer of foundation cream. The foundation shade should be as close as possible to the natural color of your skin. After that, apply loose powder or a bronzer that matches the color of your skin and hair. If you have any visible marks on your face, then use a concealer. The concealer can be one tone lighter. Do not forget your cheekbones. You can opt for a light pink or peach rouge. This will give your skin some additional radiance. If you want your cheekbones to stand out, then choose a more discreet lip makeup and eye makeup.

For the eyes:

For a quick and simple eye makeup, an eyeliner and mascara will be just fine. The eyeliner and mascara should be black in color and not brown because brown will look pale and other colors will not compliment your black dress as much as a black eyeliner and a mascara. You can accentuate your eyelashes by applying two coats of mascara. For casual makeup, light beige or shades of white will do just fine. Smokey eyes, steel grey, and suave brown eye makeup will also look good with your LBD.

Smokey eyes:

This will look good on your black dress. What you need to do is you'll need to apply some petroleum jelly on your eyelids and draw a thick line over your eyelashes with the help of a dark kohl. Then, carefully smudge it with your fingers. Dust some black eyeshadows as well for a more dramatic look.

Steel grey:

With a black eyeliner, draw a thick lash line and use a shimmering white liner over the lash line. A mixture of black and white will give a grey effect. Dust some grey eyeshadow.

Suave brown:

Try out brown eye makeup if you are going out for an important meeting. Apply a coffee brown eyeliner and a flesh tone eyeshadow.

For the lips:

Bright shades of red will compliment with your LBD. Women with lighter skin tone can opt for cooler shades like plum. Women with dark skin tone can opt for warm colors.

Before you apply your lipstick, layer your lips with a foundation cream and then draw an outline with a pencil. Apply your lipstick and then blot your lips with a blotting paper. If you feel that your lip color is too bright, place a blotting paper on top of your lips and apply powder on it.

Here are some more makeup tips for you:

1. Go Neutral:

Neutral shades involve earthy colors that will definitely compliment your black dress. Neutral colors go well with every dress colors, but with black, it will look even more amazing. This type of makeup is good for daytime wear because the makeup is minimal and subtle.

For the face:

Apply a sheer foundation and a good concealer to create a smooth base. Make sure you cover all your flaws that are on your skin and make your skin look good.

For the eyes:

Since it's earthy colors, go for eyeshadow colors like brown, gold, or reddish brown. Apply eyeliner and mascara, so that you can accentuate your eyes.

For the lips:

Since it's a subtle makeup, a peachy or light pink lip color will go well.

2. Go For Bold Red:

Bold red lips and black smokey eyes is a perfect combination to match your LBD. This makeup is perfect for an evening party, as it involves bright red and black. At first, it might seem scary, bold red lips and black eyes, but with the right shades, you will definitely be able to pull it off.

For the face:

Apply your everyday foundation and create a smooth base and an even-toned skin. Now, set the foundation with some loose powder.

For the eyes:

Since it's an evening wear, go for different colors and shades, like black, purple, and grey. On the upper eyelids, apply lighter eye shades, on the corner of the eyes, go for a darker shade, and on the inner corner of the eyes, go for lighter shades. This will give your eyes a smokey look. Top it off with an eyeliner and a mascara. Apply two coats of mascara to give that dramatic look.

For the lips:

Deep red will do work just fine. Opt for lip shades like maroon, red, oxblood, coral, etc. You can also try hot pink, magenta, and orange as well if you want to try other colors apart from red. These lip shades will look amazing on your LBD.

3. Try Out Different Colors:

Teenagers can try out different shades of eye colors, like funky orange, blue, green, pink, etc. Bright colors on eyelids will add youthfulness and quirkiness among the younger generation. This bright and colorful eye makeup with a black dress will look lovely if you are attending a beach wedding. And for the lips, you can opt for neutral colors.

Accessories:

The perfect accessory for your LBD is a silk belt with beads, sequins or embroidery. An elegant shoe with a bow on top of it will look good.

You can try out big-sized accessories as well, but the standard accessory for LBD is a brooch.

Do not wear too many accessories, as it will look bad. Wear small earrings that match the color of your brooch.