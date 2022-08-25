Kriti Sanon’s Beauty Secrets Revealed Beauty oi-Trupti Palav

Kriti Sanon is one of the most sought-after actresses we have today. Be it on-screen or off-screen; Kriti always manages to look drop-dead gorgeous. Wonder what's the secret of her flawless beauty?

Image: Instagram

Yes, Ms.Sanon has shared her beauty secrets and we have listed them down for you. Get inspired by Kriti's easy-to-follow beauty regimen to look fabulous just like Mimi star:

1. Applies Sunscreen

Before stepping out, Kriti ensures to apply a generous amount of sunscreen to protect her skin from harmful UV rays. For outdoor shoots, "I have to apply the sunscreen, otherwise, the harsh sun will damage the skin and make it dull and tanned", Kriti mentioned.

You can protect the skin from tanning, dark spots, and pigmentation by applying sunscreen every three hours!

2. Removes the Makeup Before Bed

When you are in the show biz, you are expected to look a certain way and that means applying tons of makeup sometimes. There is no escape from that. But post-shoot or before sleep, Kriti ensures to remove the makeup thoroughly. Leaving the makeup on for a longer duration may lead to dry and damaged skin. The chemicals present in makeup make the skin dehydrated.

She uses a mild cleanser and washes her face with great care. This night-care skin regimen allows the skin to breathe!

Image: Pexels

3. Moisturizes the Skin

Pollution, Chemicals present in makeup, and even stress can dehydrate the skin. It may lead to dull, dry, and patchy skin. To avoid such skin woes, the Heropanti actress moisturizes her face and body at least once a day. She swears by natural, vegan skincare products.

Always invest in skin-friendly products to avoid harmful chemical exposure.

4. Stays Hydrated

The key to glowing skin is staying hydrated from within. Ms.Sanon ensures to drink enough water(10-12 glasses minimum) throughout the day. Apart from water, she drinks healthy veggie juices.

Healthy liquids are a great way to detoxify your body.

5. Watches What She Eats

You are what you eat is Kriti's beauty mantra. She generally avoids oily and spicy food. Home-cooked meals are what she prefers and gorge on salads and fresh fruits. Dry fruits are something she munches on whenever hungry or between meal times.

Almonds and walnuts are superfoods for skin and hair! In case you have a nut allergy, substitute the same with healthy veggies and pulses.

6. Oils the Hair

Kriti shares that, extreme heat and chemicals can damage the hair, and being an actress means I have to experiment a lot with my hair. But I counterbalance the same by taking good care of my tresses. I make it a point to oil my hair at least twice a week. I use paraben, chemical-free shampoo, and conditioner.

Oiling your hair is a must for hair strength and care. For maximum benefits, apply mild-hot oil to your scalp and hair tips. Leave it overnight and wash it with a shampoo suitable for your hair type.

7. Works out daily

A great body comes from great efforts and Kriti ensures to keep fit by working out daily. She balances cardio and yoga. When you exercise, the sweat releases dirt and grime. Plus it helps open those unclogged pores on the skin. It improves the blood flow to the skin and makes you appear your best inside and outside!

Follow any workout as per your preference. The key is to keep it consistent to reap maximum health and beauty benefits!

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 15:49 [IST]