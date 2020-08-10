15 Amazing Tea Tree Oil Remedies For Hair Growth Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Hair growth is a long and tiring process. It is also often is a process that takes many trials and errors. And lately home remedies and DIY solutions have become the most popular way to get evident results and boost hair growth. In all these DIY solutions, tea tree oil has emerged as one of the most effective treatment for hair growth.

Tea tree oil is an essential oil that you might have seen in the ingredient list of your favourite cosmetic products, especially the dandruff-fighting and hair growth-boosting shampoos and conditioners.[1][2] In fact, in many products it is the active component and the star ingredient that catches your attention.

Now that we've established that tea tree oil is great for your hair, let's delve into why using tea tree oil helps promote hair growth and how to use it.

Why Use Tea Tree Oil To Boost Hair Growth?

Extracted from the leaves of the plant Melaleuca alternifolia plant, tea tree oil is replete with amazing antimicrobial properties that makes it a premium choice to beat many of your hair issues. The efficiency of tea tree oil in promoting hair growth can be attributed to its antibacterial and antiseptic properties.[3]

Dandruff is a major reason for hair loss and stunted hair growth. The antimicrobial, antibacterial and antiseptic properties of tea tree oil ensures that your scalp is free from dandruff and receives all the nutrients without any hindrance. You scalp free from bacterial and replenished with nutrients leads to stimulated hair follicles that promote healthy hair growth.

Another major reason for hair loss can be low blood circulation in the scalp.[4] Tea tree oil also helps improve the blood circulation in the scalp, triggering the hair follicles and promoting hair growth.

Let us now look at the various ways you can use tea tree oil for hair growth.

How To Use Tree Tree Oil For Hair Growth

1. Tea Tree Oil And Coconut Milk Coconut oil is rich in lauric acid, vitamins B, C and proteins that deeply nourish the hair and promote hair growth. Being extremely lightweight, it also has the affinity to penetrate deep into the hair follicles and kick start the hair growth process immediately. What you need ¼ cup coconut milk

10 drops of tea tree oil

A cotton pad Method of use Mix tea tree oil with coconut milk in a bowl.

Apply this mixture to your scalp using a cotton pad.

Massage your scalp for about 3-5 minutes and leave it on for another 10-15 minutes.

Rinse your scalp thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy once a week for desired result. 2. Tea Tree Oil And Castor Oil This is an ideal remedy for the dry and dandruff-prone scalp. Castor oil has become a major hot among those seeking hair care solutions. This thick oil is extremely nourishing and hydrating for the scalp and is known to promote hair growth. Castor oil is also proven to improve the shine and luster of your hair.[5] What you need 1 tbsp castor oil

2 tbsp coconut oil

10 drops of tea tree oil Method of use Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for about half an hour.

Shampoo your hair as usual.

Repeat this remedy twice a week to get the desired result. 3. Tea Tree Oil And Coconut Oil Rich in lauric acid and essential vitamins, coconut oil has a high affinity for hair proteins and penetrates deep into the hair cuticles to combat hair loss and boost hair growth.[6] What you need ½ cup coconut oil

4-5 drops of tea tree oil Method of use Heat the coconut oil on low flame for a few seconds.

Add tea tree oil to it and give it a stir.

Apply the mixture on the scalp.

Leave it on 30 minutes.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

Repeat the remedy 2-3 times in a week for the desired result. 4. Tea Tree Oil And Vitamin E Oil Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that fights free radicals and oxidative stress, keeping your scalp healthy. The nourished scalp is more receptive to the nutrients offered and stimulates the hair follicles to promote hair growth.[7] What you need 2 vitamin E capsules

4-5 drops of tea tree oil Method of use Prick the vitamin E capsule and collect the oil in a bowl.

Add tea tree oil to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Massage the scalp for 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on your scalp for another 30 minutes or so.

Wash it off using your regular shampoo.

Finish it off with some conditioner.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times in a week for the desired result. How To Fake A Thicker Hairline 5. Tea Tree Oil And Apple Cider Vinegar Apple cider vinegar is known for its antibacterial properties. These ward off any harmful bacteria to keep your scalp clean. It also exfoliates the scalp thereby stimulating the hair follicles and promoting hair growth.[8] What you need 2-3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 cups of water

4-5 drops of apple cider vinegar Method of use Dilute the apple cider vinegar by adding to water.

Add tea tea oil to the diluted tea tree oil solution and keep it aside.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

Use the apple cider and tea tree oil solution to give your scalp and hair a final rinse.

Leave it at that and let your hair air dry.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result. 6. Tea Tree Oil And Henna Henna is a cooling agent that helps to soothe the scalp. It is an amazing hair reviving agent that prevents split ends and boosts scalp health. Studies have revealed that henna works well to prevent hair loss.[9] What you need 2-3 tbsp henna, depending on your hair length

Water, as needed

5 drops of tea tree oil Method of use Take the henna in a bowl.

Add tea tree oil to it and give it a stir.

Add enough water to it to make a smooth and thick paste.

Apply this paste generously on your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

Repeat this remedy once a month for the desired result. 7. Tea Tree Oil And Aloe Vera The thick aloe vera can do wonders for your hair. Aloe vera is filled with hair-enriching vitamins and minerals that super-hydrate and nourish the scalp, boost blood circulation in your scalp, and improves the collagen production to stimulate hair follicles to boost hair growth.[10] In fact, aloe vera is also proven to be an effective solution for major hair issues such as dandruff.[11] What you need 2 tbsp aloe vera gel

4-5 drops of tea tree oil Method of use In a bowl, take the tea tree oil.

Add tea tree oil to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and massage your scalp for 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week for the desired result. 8. Tea Tree Oil And Jojoba Oil Jojoba oil is a great natural ingredient that mimics the natural oil produced by the scalp. It, therefore, is great to prevent the overproduction of sebum in the scalp and keep the scalp in optimal health.[12] What you need 1 tbsp jojoba oil

3-4 drops of tea tree oil Method of use Mix both the oils together.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

Repeat this remedy once a week for desired result. 9. Tea Tree Oil, Avocado And Yogurt Avocado is rich in biotin that is a popular water-soluble vitamin known for its ability to prevent hair loss.[13] Additionally, avocado is also a rich source of minerals such as potassium and magnesium that are known to add shine and smoothness to the hair and also prevent hair breakage.[14] Yogurt contains lactic acid that is a mild exfoliator and helps keep the scalp clean and healthy, promoting hair growth.[15] What you need 1 tbsp mashed avocado

1 tbsp yogurt

5 drops of tea tree oil Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients to get a smooth paste.

Dampen your scalp and hair a little.

Apply the paste on your scalp and work it into your hair.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

Repeat this remedy once a month for the desired result. 10. Tea Tree Oil, Almond Oil And Egg White Almond oil is an excellent emollient for the skin that keeps the scalp hydrated and nourished.[16] Egg contains proteins that are essential to strengthen the hair and promote hair growth.[17] What you need 1 egg white

1 tbsp almond oil

5 drops of tea tree oil Method of use Separate the egg white in a bowl.

Add almond oil and tea tree oil to it and whisk everything well.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes until it dries.

Rinse it off later using a mild shampoo.

Repeat the remedy 1-2 times in a week for the best result. 11. Tea Tree Oil, Lavender Oil And Almond Oil Lavender oil has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties, all of which help to keep the scalp clean and healthy and promote hair growth.[18] What you need 2 tbsp almond oil

2-3 drops of lavender essential oil

10 drops of tea tree oil Method of use In a bowl, mix all the oils.

Apply the oil to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result. 12. Tea Tree Oil, Grape Seed Oil And Coconut Milk Grapeseed oil is full of vitamin E and essential fatty acids such as linoleic acid that keep that hydrate the scalp and keep any harmful agents at bay to promote healthy hair growth. What you need ½ cup coconut milk

1 tsp grape seed oil

10 drops of tea tree oil Method of use In a bowl, mix everything.

Dampen your scalp and hair a little.

Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp.

To prevent the mess, cover your hair with a shower cap.

Wait for about an hour before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result. 13. Tea Tree Oil And Rosemary Oil Rosemary oil has an amazing cellular regeneration ability that helps to boost hair growth and make your hair thicker and strong.[19] What you need 3 tsp jojoba oil

1 tsp rosemary oil

4-5 drops of tea tree oil Method of use In a bowl, mix all the oil together.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and massage your scalp for 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Repeat this remedy once a week for the desired result. 14. Tea Tree Oil, Olive Oil And Egg Olive oil has emollient properties that moisturise the scalp. It also helps to increase blood circulation in the scalp to strengthen the hair follicles and boost hair growth. What you need 1 tbsp olive oil

1 egg

10 drops of tea tree oil Method of use Crack open the egg in a bowl.

Add the olive oil and tea tree oil to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp generously.

It can get messy, so cover your scalp with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later and shampoo your hair as usual.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a week for the desired result. 15. Tea Tree Oil And Your Shampoo If you are in a rush and do not have time to put on a hair mask, adding tea tree oil to your regular shampoo will also do the trick and cleanse your scalp deeply to promote hair growth. What you need Shampoo, as needed

4-5 drops of tea tree oil Method of use Dampen your scalp and hair.

Take as much shampoo as you need to wash your hair and add the tea tree oil to it.

Use this tea tree oil-infused shampoo to wash your hair.

Finish it off with a conditioner.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times in a week for the desired result.