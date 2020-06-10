Keep Your Curly Hair Tamed And Beautiful This Monsoon Season With These Expert Tips

Stick To A Trusted And Hydrating Hair Wash Routine Monsoon season is not the one to try new hair products. Stick to the products that you know works for your hair. Your best bet will be using a shampoo that is extremely hydrating for your hair. A simple and effective hair wash routine is what this season demands. Wash your hair 2-3 times a week with a gap at least 2 days between each hair wash.

Never Skip On Conditioner If you have curly hair, conditioner is a must-have hair care products to keep your stunning tresses manageable. If you do not already use a conditioner(which blows our mind away), get one ASAP. The conditioner calms your frizzy hair and adds a level of moisture and protection to it. Use a conditioner every time you wash your hair. And remember not to put the conditioner on your scalp. How To Blow Dry Curly Hair The Professional Way

Invest In A Hydrating And Smoothning Serum Your after-wash routine also plays an important role during the monsoon season. First, do not use a towel to rub your hair vigorously. Second, always use a hair serum to your slight wet tresses to keep things your hair smooth and manageable.

DO NOT Bleach Your Hair Bleaching is the worst thing you can do to your hair. If you have dark locks and you want to try some unusual hair colour, the first thing the hair professional does is to bleach your hair to neutralise it. Bleaching uses chemicals that damage your hair and sucks the moisture out. This leaves your hair vulnerable to monsoon damage. So, no drastic hair colour change in the monsoon. Stick with highlights and different hairstyles for the rainy season and keep the extreme treatments for afterwards.

Keep Hair Straightening For Some Other Time Straight, smooth hair is a temptation hard to miss. Avoid getting permanent hair straightening treatments in the monsoon season. The high amount of moisture in the air during the monsoon gets absorbed into your hair and the waves start to come back. 11 Best Home Remedies To Tame Frizzy Hair

It Is The Time For That Much-Anticipated Haircut We all love haircuts. It refreshes our look and makes us feel so good about ourselves. But, that is not that a haircut does. It also chops off the damage tresses and makes your hair look more lively. If you have been planning a haircut for long, monsoon season is the time to do it.