ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Keep Your Curly Hair Tamed And Beautiful This Monsoon Season With These Expert Tips

    By

    Monsoon brings relief from the scorching heat of the summer and a lot of reasons to worry for the curly hair beauties. Curly hair with their infamous frizz and volume are anyways hared to manage on a normal day, the downpour of the monsoons make it worse. Curly hair absorbs the heavy moisture on the monsoon air, the cuticles of the hair expand and you have a mess of voluminous frizzy mane that makes it unmanageable.

    Before you rush into the salon for expensive treatments or buy some luxurious hair care products, try these simple hair care tips to keep your curly hair beautiful and bouncy this rainy season. Here we go!

    Array

    Stick To A Trusted And Hydrating Hair Wash Routine

    Monsoon season is not the one to try new hair products. Stick to the products that you know works for your hair. Your best bet will be using a shampoo that is extremely hydrating for your hair. A simple and effective hair wash routine is what this season demands. Wash your hair 2-3 times a week with a gap at least 2 days between each hair wash.

    Array

    Never Skip On Conditioner

    If you have curly hair, conditioner is a must-have hair care products to keep your stunning tresses manageable. If you do not already use a conditioner(which blows our mind away), get one ASAP. The conditioner calms your frizzy hair and adds a level of moisture and protection to it. Use a conditioner every time you wash your hair. And remember not to put the conditioner on your scalp.

    How To Blow Dry Curly Hair The Professional Way

    Array

    Invest In A Hydrating And Smoothning Serum

    Your after-wash routine also plays an important role during the monsoon season. First, do not use a towel to rub your hair vigorously. Second, always use a hair serum to your slight wet tresses to keep things your hair smooth and manageable.

    Array

    DO NOT Bleach Your Hair

    Bleaching is the worst thing you can do to your hair. If you have dark locks and you want to try some unusual hair colour, the first thing the hair professional does is to bleach your hair to neutralise it. Bleaching uses chemicals that damage your hair and sucks the moisture out. This leaves your hair vulnerable to monsoon damage. So, no drastic hair colour change in the monsoon. Stick with highlights and different hairstyles for the rainy season and keep the extreme treatments for afterwards.

    Array

    Keep Hair Straightening For Some Other Time

    Straight, smooth hair is a temptation hard to miss. Avoid getting permanent hair straightening treatments in the monsoon season. The high amount of moisture in the air during the monsoon gets absorbed into your hair and the waves start to come back.

    11 Best Home Remedies To Tame Frizzy Hair

    Array

    It Is The Time For That Much-Anticipated Haircut

    We all love haircuts. It refreshes our look and makes us feel so good about ourselves. But, that is not that a haircut does. It also chops off the damage tresses and makes your hair look more lively. If you have been planning a haircut for long, monsoon season is the time to do it.

    Array

    Say No From Heat Styling Products

    Heat styling products, no matter how convenient, damages your hair. These dry the hair and damages the protective hair cuticles leaving your hair prone to damage. Stick to air-drying for the rainy season and say no to the temptation of using a flat iron to jazz up your look.

    More CURLY HAIR News

    Read more about: curly hair monsoon hair care tips
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue