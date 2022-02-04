Just In
- 20 min ago Suited Up Siddhant Chaturvedi Turns Up The Heat On The internet!
- 40 min ago Basant Panchami 2022: How To Worship Goddess Saraswati According To Your Zodiac Sign
- 1 hr ago Expert Article: Holistic Cancer Care - Awareness About Ayurvedic Treatment And Management Of Cancer
- 1 hr ago Reduce Gap Between 2nd Dose And Precaution Dose Of Covishield, Urges Serum Institute To Health Ministry
Don't Miss
- Sports Allazov, Zhang, Opacic earn bonuses at ONE: ONLY THE BRAVE
- Finance 2 Companies To Issue Bonus Shares This Month
- Movies Sharvari Says Bunty Aur Babli 2's Poor Run At BO Was Disappointing; 'But I Am Still Very Proud Of My Film'
- News Weather update: Delhi shivers as Temperature dips further; AQI in 'very poor' zone
- Technology Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 4: How To Get Flaming Dragon Loot Crate?
- Automobiles Kia India Exports More Than One Lakh Cars: Made-In-India Seltos & Sonet Exported To 90 Countries
- Education UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Check CSE Prelims Registration Process, Eligibility And Other Details
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In South India
7 Skincare Tips For Men: From Washing Your Face To Shaving The Right Way
Truth be told, when it comes to getting ready, men often have it easier than women. Many men spend no more than ten minutes on their morning routine, while most women consume at least an hour applying makeup, maintaining proper skincare, and styling their hair. Most of you may dislike adding new steps to your daily routines, but there are a number of quick skincare tips that will enhance your appearance.
Let's take a look.
Skincare Tips For Men
1. Make sure you wash your face daily and after exercise
Due to the fact that regular bar soap often contains harsh ingredients that can be drying to the skin, you should wash your face with a mild facial cleanser and lukewarm water rather than hot water.
2. Pay attention to how you shave
For some men, multi-blade razors may work too well or shave too closely to the skin. If you are prone to razor bumps, razor burns, or ingrown hairs, use a single- or double-bladed razor instead and avoid stretching the skin taut while shaving. To soften your skin and hair, wet them before you shave. Make sure to use moisturising shaving cream and shave in the direction of hair growth. After shaving, rinse your face after each stroke, and change your razor blade after five to seven shaves to minimise irritation.
3. Pay attention to product labels and ingredients
Your skin type will determine the type of skincare products you choose. If you have acne-prone skin, make sure to choose cleansers and moisturisers that are oil-free or non-comedogenic since these will not clog your pores. If you have sensitive skin, use mild products that do not contain fragrances since such products may irritate and dry out your skin.
4. Apply moisturiser regularly
In addition to trapping water in your skin, moisturisers can reduce the appearance of fine lines and make your skin appear younger and fresher. Apply moisturiser to your face and body immediately after bathing, showering, or shaving while the skin is still damp.
5. Don't rub your face; pat it down
When it comes to drying your face, how much time do you devote to this task? Probably not much, but here's an idea. Try patting your towel rather than rubbing it when it is time to dry. Rubbing causes your skin to become irritated and dry, and patting can remedy this problem.
6. Always wear sunscreen when outdoors
Apply sunscreen to all exposed areas of skin, including your scalp, ears, neck, and lips, before going outside in order to prevent sun damage that can lead to wrinkles, age spots, and even skin cancer. Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or greater every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating for the best protection. In addition, you can protect your skin by seeking shade and wearing sun-protective clothing, such as a lightweight shirt, pants, wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses with UV protection, when possible.
7. Monitor your skin regularly
Spots or moles that itch, bleed or change colour are often early warning signs of skin cancer. If you notice any suspicious spots, consult a dermatologist. Melanoma is the most deadly form of skin cancer among men over 50 years of age. It is, however, highly treatable if it is detected early.
- skin careNatural Homemade Astringents: For All Skin Types
- skin careBusy Schedule? Here's A Quick 5-Minute Facial To Get Glowing Skin
- skin care5 Vitamins That Can Help Improve Your Beauty
- offer of the dayBio-Oil, Plum, Minimalist And More On Sale: Grab Your Favourite Skin Care Item Today!
- skin care9 Face Oils To Fight Off Winter Dry Skin
- skin carePulp It, Then Apply It: 5 Fruits You Should Apply On Your Face
- skin careSay Goodbye To Dry Skin This Winter Season: 11 Tips And Tricks
- disorders cureNY Man Treated For Rhinophyma Or Bulbous Nose: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Of The Condition
- make up tipsDon’t Blend, Try Some Contrast! Let Janhvi Kapoor And Aditi Rao Hydari Show You How
- skin careHow To Keep Your Skin Moisturised In Air-Conditioned Room: Here Are 6 Tips
- make up tips83 Star Deepika Padukone Looks Gorgeous In Black Gown And Winged Eye Makeup
- offer of the dayAmazon Sale: Half-Price Sale On Beauty And Grooming Appliances That You Need For The Perfect Look