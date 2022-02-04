7 Skincare Tips For Men: From Washing Your Face To Shaving The Right Way Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Truth be told, when it comes to getting ready, men often have it easier than women. Many men spend no more than ten minutes on their morning routine, while most women consume at least an hour applying makeup, maintaining proper skincare, and styling their hair. Most of you may dislike adding new steps to your daily routines, but there are a number of quick skincare tips that will enhance your appearance.

Let's take a look.

Skincare Tips For Men

1. Make sure you wash your face daily and after exercise

Due to the fact that regular bar soap often contains harsh ingredients that can be drying to the skin, you should wash your face with a mild facial cleanser and lukewarm water rather than hot water.

2. Pay attention to how you shave

For some men, multi-blade razors may work too well or shave too closely to the skin. If you are prone to razor bumps, razor burns, or ingrown hairs, use a single- or double-bladed razor instead and avoid stretching the skin taut while shaving. To soften your skin and hair, wet them before you shave. Make sure to use moisturising shaving cream and shave in the direction of hair growth. After shaving, rinse your face after each stroke, and change your razor blade after five to seven shaves to minimise irritation.

3. Pay attention to product labels and ingredients

Your skin type will determine the type of skincare products you choose. If you have acne-prone skin, make sure to choose cleansers and moisturisers that are oil-free or non-comedogenic since these will not clog your pores. If you have sensitive skin, use mild products that do not contain fragrances since such products may irritate and dry out your skin.

4. Apply moisturiser regularly

In addition to trapping water in your skin, moisturisers can reduce the appearance of fine lines and make your skin appear younger and fresher. Apply moisturiser to your face and body immediately after bathing, showering, or shaving while the skin is still damp.

5. Don't rub your face; pat it down

When it comes to drying your face, how much time do you devote to this task? Probably not much, but here's an idea. Try patting your towel rather than rubbing it when it is time to dry. Rubbing causes your skin to become irritated and dry, and patting can remedy this problem.

6. Always wear sunscreen when outdoors

Apply sunscreen to all exposed areas of skin, including your scalp, ears, neck, and lips, before going outside in order to prevent sun damage that can lead to wrinkles, age spots, and even skin cancer. Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or greater every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating for the best protection. In addition, you can protect your skin by seeking shade and wearing sun-protective clothing, such as a lightweight shirt, pants, wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses with UV protection, when possible.

7. Monitor your skin regularly

Spots or moles that itch, bleed or change colour are often early warning signs of skin cancer. If you notice any suspicious spots, consult a dermatologist. Melanoma is the most deadly form of skin cancer among men over 50 years of age. It is, however, highly treatable if it is detected early.