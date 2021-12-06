Say Goodbye To Your Hair Worries With Egg And Coconut Based Hair Masks Hair Care oi-Devika Tripathi

For nourishing hair, you do need ingredients more than just a shampoo and conditioner. In other words, you need hair masks made out of natural sources. However, not just about any product can be used in your hair mask; you have to be careful about the ingredients you can apply. Here are two special ingredients for amazing hair masks that will provide effective results.

Egg Yolk Based Masks

Egg yolk is most common and easy-to-apply hair mask. All you have to do is apply egg yolk using fingers on your dry hair, particularly at the scalp and end of the hair. Then leave it for at least 30-40 minutes and next wash it with cold water. Since, egg yolk is rich in vitamins, it prevents damage to your hair and makes your hair soft and shinier. You can also add lemon to your egg yolk, if you want to reduce the smell of the egg yolk and moreover, lemon also helps with the hair growth. Also, if you mix honey and apple-cider vinegar to the egg yolk, it can help you treat dry hair.

Coconut Oil Based Masks

We all apply coconut oil to hair for combating hair loss but you can mix a cup of olive oil to the heated coconut oil, if you want your hair to have a shinier effect and reducing dry ends. Apply this mask for 30 minutes on dry hair and then rinse it with water. Likewise, if dandruff, lice, and itchy scalp is an issue, you can mix coconut oil and brown sugar, and apply it on damp hair after shampooing. Then after leaving the mask for 5-10 minutes, you can wash it off with cold or warm water. For a better blood circulation and hair growth, you can make a paste of coconut oil and cinnamon, and apply the mask on dry hair. Leave the mask for 40 minutes and then rinse it.

So, which hair mask would you like to apply? Let us know that in the comment section.

