Raskha Bandhan 2019: Simple And Elegant Hairstyle Ideas

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the enchanting relationship of brother and sister. A day filled with laughter, sweets and promises, Raksha Bandhan is a special occasion. Everything is set. The rakhi, the veneration plate, gifts, sweets, dress and make-up. You have everything sorted. But what about the hairstyle? A great hairstyle can change your whole look and isn't something you should leave for the last moment.

If you still haven't decided the hairstyle you're going for, help is here! After all, this is your day and you can't let anything get in the way, not even your hairstyle. So, to make things easier for you we've curated a list of eight hairstyles that are simple, easy, elegant and perfect for this joyous occasion. Take a look at these and choose the one you think would complete your look!

1. Half Updo With A Twist

A classic and simple hairstyle, this will go well with any outfit you wear. Half updo might be one of the most common hairstyles that we do. But with a little twist, you can add a fun element to your look while keeping it traditional and apt for the occasion.

2. Loose Curls

Gone are the days when girls used to swoon over straight hair. Curls are the new obsession. Quick loose curls can amp up your look in a few minutes. They are easy to do and you don't need to be precise. Using a curling iron style your hair in loose curls, but don't forget to use a heat protectant spray to protect your hair from damage.

3. Front Braid With A Ponytail

A regular braid does nothing to define this special occasion. But, with a front braid, you can alter the whole look of a braid. Those of you who want the hair out of your face while you go about your day, there is no better way to do this while looking ready to rock than a ponytail with front braid.

4. Sleek And Trendy High Bun

A bun will never fail you, especially if you keep it sleek and trendy. Sonakshi Sinha has a keen eye for hairstyles and she gives to the perfect no-so-boring bun to bedazzle everyone. You can pair this funky bun with a shimmery bold eye( just like Sonakshi) or you can keep the make-up minimal with some cool earrings to enhance the look. This hairstyle will go well with both traditional and western outfits.

5. Chic And Classy Low Bun

For all the married ladies out there, a chic low bun is a perfect choice for the occasion. It keeps the look fun while keeping it poised at the same time. Kiara Advani shows us a great way to sport the chic hairstyle in an elegant and classy way.

6. Classic Puffed-up High Ponytail

Remember the puff craze? Well, for this occasion, you can bring it back! And in a much better way. We understand that some of us don't want to overboard with our hair, just want a break for the usual and this hairstyle is perfect for those of you. Just tease your hair a little at the front, create and puff and tie the rest of your hair in a high ponytail and you're done.

7. Messy Low Ponytail

The power of a messy ponytail can't be ignored! Not all of us want to dress up in traditional attires. Some of us want to doll up in our favourite western attires and that is perfectly alright. And for all the dress lovers a messy ponytail might just be your saving grace. It doesn't look over the top, complements your dress and is occasion-appropriate.

8. Low Bun With A Front Twist

Well, as far as buns go this one is among the easiest ones but makes a rather hard impact on your look. If you're a saree lover and going on that route this Raksha Bandhan, a low bun with a front twist is a great choice to pair it up with. This is a flattering hairstyle that adds a grace to your look.

That's all folks! These were nine simple yet impactful hairstyles that you can wear this Raksha Bandhan to enrich your look. Have a great day full of love and do let us know which one of these did you choose in the comment section below.