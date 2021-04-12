BAFTA 2021: Step-By-Step Guide To Get Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Spectacular Bubble Braid Hairstyle Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

The 74th British Academy Film and Television Awards, also called BAFTA, were held on 10 and 11 April 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The grand event was attended by global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with popular singer-husband Nick Jonas. The actress made an unforgettable style statement with her dazzling hairdo as she walked the red carpet, making all heads turn. Priyanka Chopra styled her hair into a bubble braid and it was too spectacular; we were taking notes. So, here's a step-by-step guide to help you recreate this flawless hairstyle of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Get it now!

What you need

• Hair brush or hair comb

• Rat-tailed comb

• Hair ties

• Bobby pins

• Hair spray

Steps to follow

• First, comb your hair properly to avoid tangles or knots in your hair.

• Now, comb your hair all back and tie it into a neat high ponytail. Secure it with a hair tie.

• Pull your ponytail up and tease it backwards, using rat-tail comb to give your hairstyle a sporty look. It will also add volume to your braid. Use hair spray to set the shape in place.

• Take another hair-tie and tie it a couple of inches further down your ponytail.

• Again, tease the ponytail from backwards, and use a hair-tie to create another bubble, a few inches below.

• Keep repeating the steps until you reach towards the end of your ponytail with multiple bubbles.

• Once again, use hair spray to ensure everything is set in place.

• Lastly, pull out fringes from the front to style your hair. You can even keep it tight if you want to make it look neat and sleek.

Isn't it easy to ace? Then try it out and let us know your opinions on this hairstyle of Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Instagram