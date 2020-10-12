Just In
Old-School Hair Care Tips For Long And Beautiful Tresses
In our hoard to have the best hair possible, we often forget that our mothers and grandmothers enjoyed long and luscious hair. And that too without the expensive hair products and treatments that we expose our hair too.
That makes us wonder there was something they were doing right, that we should endorse as well. To think of it, they didn't use anything OTT. The 'Dadi and Nani ke nuskhe' were enough to beat any hair problem you might come across. So, let's take a step back and look into the old-school hair care tips that gave our elders long and beautiful tresses and that would actually work for us too.
5 Major Tell-All Signs Of Dry Scalp
1. The Right Time To Brush Your Hair
Tangles and knots are not exactly the signs of healthy hair. And we think brushing the hair frequently will save you from the trouble of tangled hair. But, excessive brushing the hair does no good. It tugs on your hair roots, weakens your hair roots and eventually causes hair loss.
If you want long and luscious hair, brush your hair twice a day. In the morning and at night. Taking out a little time to brush your hair before you go to bed improves blood circulation and ensures that you don't have tangled and messy morning hair. This results in strong and beautiful hair.
2. Be Efficient With The Use Of Conditioner
The conditioner while extremely hydrating and nourishing on the hair is damaging to your scalp. Many of us make the mistake of putting conditioner on the scalp. This harms the hair roots and leads to dull and damaged hair.
With conditioner, you have to follow just a simple rule- keep it off the scalp. Apply the conditioner from the middle of your hair till the ends. Leave it on for about a minute and rinse it off. If you have extremely dry hair, you can opt for a leave-in treatment. Just follow the conditioner rule.
3. Spread The Scalp Oil
Our scalp compensates the oil and dirt removed by the shampoo by producing more oil. That's why you often find your scalp is more oily than the ends. There are two problems with this situation. First, the excessive on the scalp blocks the hair follicles and damages the hair and second, the hair ends do not get the nourishment it needs. This results in dull and lifeless hair.
Spreading the oil from your scalp is the best solution to this issue. And it is pretty easy to do. 10-12 hours after your hair wash, gently comb your hair from the roots the ends. This will spread the oil from your scalp evenly through your hair, leaving you with strong and beautiful hair.
4. A Good Hot Oil Massage Never Fails
No treatment can beat the good old hair oil massage. Packed with amazing nutrients, hair oil nourishes and replenishes the hair and repairs any damage to the hair. The massaging action while applying the hair oil improves the blood circulation in the scalp and stimulates your hair follicles to boost hair growth.
So, before every hair wash, give yourself a hair oil massage. The oil should be warm, not hot for it to work efficiently.
5. Nothing Works Like Rice Water Rinse
Our mother and grandmother highly depended on home remedies for adding that oomph to the hair. One of the best known old-school home remedies is rice water. Inositol, an ingredient found in rice water is known to repair damaged hair from inside-out. It fights hair loss and also prevents premature greying of the hair, leaving with you long, luscious and healthy hair. It is also fairly easy to use.
Wash a cup of rice to remove any dirt and impurities. Add a cup of water to the rice and let the rice soak for about 24 hours. This allows the rice to ferment and the water to absorb all the vitamins and minerals from the rice. Strain the rice and collect the rice water in a bowl.
After you shampoo your hair, pour the rice water on your hair and scalp. Leave it on for a minute or so and give your hair a final rinse with normal water. Do this every time you wash your hair and notice your hair become healthier and thicker.