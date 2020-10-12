Old-School Hair Care Tips For Long And Beautiful Tresses

1. The Right Time To Brush Your Hair Tangles and knots are not exactly the signs of healthy hair. And we think brushing the hair frequently will save you from the trouble of tangled hair. But, excessive brushing the hair does no good. It tugs on your hair roots, weakens your hair roots and eventually causes hair loss. If you want long and luscious hair, brush your hair twice a day. In the morning and at night. Taking out a little time to brush your hair before you go to bed improves blood circulation and ensures that you don't have tangled and messy morning hair. This results in strong and beautiful hair.

2. Be Efficient With The Use Of Conditioner The conditioner while extremely hydrating and nourishing on the hair is damaging to your scalp. Many of us make the mistake of putting conditioner on the scalp. This harms the hair roots and leads to dull and damaged hair. With conditioner, you have to follow just a simple rule- keep it off the scalp. Apply the conditioner from the middle of your hair till the ends. Leave it on for about a minute and rinse it off. If you have extremely dry hair, you can opt for a leave-in treatment. Just follow the conditioner rule.

3. Spread The Scalp Oil Our scalp compensates the oil and dirt removed by the shampoo by producing more oil. That's why you often find your scalp is more oily than the ends. There are two problems with this situation. First, the excessive on the scalp blocks the hair follicles and damages the hair and second, the hair ends do not get the nourishment it needs. This results in dull and lifeless hair. Spreading the oil from your scalp is the best solution to this issue. And it is pretty easy to do. 10-12 hours after your hair wash, gently comb your hair from the roots the ends. This will spread the oil from your scalp evenly through your hair, leaving you with strong and beautiful hair. 6 Tips To Restore Severely Heat-Damaged Hair

4. A Good Hot Oil Massage Never Fails No treatment can beat the good old hair oil massage. Packed with amazing nutrients, hair oil nourishes and replenishes the hair and repairs any damage to the hair. The massaging action while applying the hair oil improves the blood circulation in the scalp and stimulates your hair follicles to boost hair growth. So, before every hair wash, give yourself a hair oil massage. The oil should be warm, not hot for it to work efficiently.