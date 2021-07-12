Toofan Promotions: Mrunal Thakur Shows How To Ace Oily Hair Look With Low Space Buns; Try It Now! Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Mrunal Thakur has proved her love for hairstyles and makeup plenty of times. She is among the rare actresses in the Bollywood industry, who is always willing to experiment with her looks and come up with flawless styling ideas. As she is promoting her upcoming film Toofan, she is all out there flaunting her best looks and catching our attention. For the recent campaign, Mrunal wore low space buns and showed how to ace oily hair look. The actress looked very cute and her hairstyle looked even more adorable. Here's how you can copy it.

What you need

• Detangler comb

• Rat-tailed comb

• A few hair ties

• Bobby pins

• Hair spray

Steps to follow

• Comb your hair using the detangler comb to make sure that you don't have any tangles or knots in your hair.

• Now, with the sharp end of the rat-tailed comb, divide your hair into two parts from the centre.

• Grab one section of your hair, pull it back near the nape of your neck, and tie it into a low pigtail, using hair ties.

• Now, twist the tail and wrap it around the base of your pigtail to form a bun.

• Secure the bun with some bobby pins.

• Repeat the steps and form another low bun with the other section of your hair.

• Your low space buns are now ready. Spritz some hair spray to ensure everything is set in place.

So, what do you think about this hairstyle of Mrunal Thakur? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram

