Just In
- 35 min ago 18 Green Tips To Improve Your Health And Lifestyle
- 1 hr ago Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away At 98: Lesser Known Facts About The 'Tragedy King' Of Bollywood
- 2 hrs ago Airport Fashion: Pooja Hegde Has A Blue Co-ord Set Inspiration For Those Who Love To Dress Up And Travel
- 3 hrs ago Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Song: Shilpa Shetty Looks Ravishing In A Stylish Pre-Draped Red Saree
Don't Miss
- Finance JSPL's output increased by 20%; Sales increased by 3%
- Technology Huawei Nova 8i With 64MP Quad-Camera, 66W Fast Charging Announced; Can We Expect Its India Launch?
- Movies Jackie Shroff Remembers Dilip Kumar As His Biggest Idol And Guru; 'He Transformed My Life'
- News Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: Meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg over
- Automobiles Ford Endeavour Titanium 4X2 Base Variant Discontinued: Now Starts At Rs 33.80 Lakh
- Education Dilip Kumar: Remembering The ‘Tragedy King’ And The Pillar Of The Golden Age Of Indian Cinema
- Sports Three players who impressed in Euro 2020
- Travel Domestic Flights Can Now Operate At 65 Per Cent Passenger Capacity, Says Centre
Nora Fatehi And Mrunal Thakur Make Stunning Statements In Their Midi Dresses; Whose Outfit Would You Steal?
Let's admit, we all love seeing what our favourite celebs are wearing. They almost always leave us speechless with their sartorial choices, whenever they share pictures on social media. Their fancy dresses are what we absolutely adore but their simple and elegant numbers, too equally leave us speechless. Recently, actresses Nora Fatehi and Mrunal Thakur took to their Instagram feed to share their latest looks in not-so-casual midi dresses. While Nora stunned in a yellow bodycon dress, Mrunal's black flared number had all our hearts. So, let us take a close look at the dresses of both the actresses and find whose outfit is worth stealing.
Nora Fatehi In A Yellow Bodycon Dress
Nora Fatehi shared a picture on her Instagram page, where she was seen giving a side pose with a cute and classy white sling bag on her hand. She was decked up in a strappy light-yellow bodycon midi dress, which was knitted and featured subtle striped accents. The Bhuj actress teamed her dress with a pair of transparent heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoop earrings. Nora pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into an elegant low ponytail and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and nude pink lip shade.
Mrunal Thakur In A Black Flared Dress
For Toofan promotions at Dance Deewane, Mrunal Thakur was dressed to slay in a sleeveless embellished square-shaped neckline black flared dress, which came from Prabal Gurung. Her lovely midi dress was accentuated by waist cut-outs and a darker shade wide border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani, the actress completed her look with stylish silver heels from Oceedee India. The silver-toned long earrings and ring from Vandals, upped her look. She let loose her side-parted heavy curled locks and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, black-winged eyeliner, black kohl, brown eye shadow, oodles of highlighter, and glossy lip shade.
So, whose midi dress did you like more and would want to steal? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram