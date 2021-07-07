Nora Fatehi And Mrunal Thakur Make Stunning Statements In Their Midi Dresses; Whose Outfit Would You Steal? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Let's admit, we all love seeing what our favourite celebs are wearing. They almost always leave us speechless with their sartorial choices, whenever they share pictures on social media. Their fancy dresses are what we absolutely adore but their simple and elegant numbers, too equally leave us speechless. Recently, actresses Nora Fatehi and Mrunal Thakur took to their Instagram feed to share their latest looks in not-so-casual midi dresses. While Nora stunned in a yellow bodycon dress, Mrunal's black flared number had all our hearts. So, let us take a close look at the dresses of both the actresses and find whose outfit is worth stealing.

Nora Fatehi In A Yellow Bodycon Dress

Nora Fatehi shared a picture on her Instagram page, where she was seen giving a side pose with a cute and classy white sling bag on her hand. She was decked up in a strappy light-yellow bodycon midi dress, which was knitted and featured subtle striped accents. The Bhuj actress teamed her dress with a pair of transparent heels and accessorised her look with gold-toned hoop earrings. Nora pulled back her side-parted sleek tresses into an elegant low ponytail and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, and nude pink lip shade.

Mrunal Thakur In A Black Flared Dress

For Toofan promotions at Dance Deewane, Mrunal Thakur was dressed to slay in a sleeveless embellished square-shaped neckline black flared dress, which came from Prabal Gurung. Her lovely midi dress was accentuated by waist cut-outs and a darker shade wide border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani, the actress completed her look with stylish silver heels from Oceedee India. The silver-toned long earrings and ring from Vandals, upped her look. She let loose her side-parted heavy curled locks and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by thick brows, black-winged eyeliner, black kohl, brown eye shadow, oodles of highlighter, and glossy lip shade.

So, whose midi dress did you like more and would want to steal? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram