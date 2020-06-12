Just In
Monsoon Hair Care Mistakes That You Didn’t Know You Were Making
Monsoon season is here and so are all the hair problems that it brings. Monsoon season is harsh on the hair, you must know. All that humidity in the hair can make your skin frizzy and damaged. Pile on that the silly hair care mistakes we do to make the situation worse.
With all the precautions and measures we take to keep our hair healthy, it would be a waste to let these unintentional mistakes to ruin our hair, right? So, today we have listed for you all the monsoon hair care mistakes that you are probably making.
Not Washing Rain-Drenched Hair Immediately
Rainwater is not good for your hair. It leaves your scalp irritated and your hair frizzy and damaged. If you get drenched in the rain, the first thing you need to do as soon as you reach your place is to wash your hair with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo. By being careless about the rainwater, you are exposing your hair to a lot of hair issues, including dandruff.
Washing Your Hair Often
The humid monsoon weather can make us want to wash our hair every day. Do not give in to temptation. Washing your hair every day can strip the moisture of your hair leaving your hair dry and prone to frizz and damaged. Maintain a hair wash schedule with a gap of 2-3 days between each hair wash.
Keep Your Curly Hair Tamed And Beautiful This Monsoon Season With These Expert Tips
Use Heat-Styling Products
Heat styling products make your hair extremely dry and damage the hair cuticles. This damage is even more severe during the monsoon season. The dry ends suck up all the moisture they can and causes the hair to become frizzy. Avoid using heat styling products and let your hair air dry.
Switching Your Hair Care Products
If you are looking to change your hair care products, monsoon is not the time to do it. New hair products are best avoided during the monsoon months. Stuck to the routine and products that you know works for your skin. Many people have made the mistake of completely changing their hair care products in the monsoon and regret it later.
Leaving The Oil In Your Hair Overnight
Oiling the hair is an important part of your hair care routine. But sometimes we take it too far ahead. Never leave the oil in your hair overnight during the monsoon season. The humid temperature weakens your roots and will oil left for so long, it can lead to hair fall and hair breakage.
Skipping Conditioner
The humid weather of the monsoon can make your hair frizzy and prone to breakage. Conditioner forms a protective layer on your hair and prevents frizziness. Never skip a conditioner after a hair wash. It will make your hair smooth and protect it from damage. For the rain-soaked hair, leave-in conditioners work like a charm.
Leaving Your Hair Open All The Time
Monsoon demands you to keep your hair protected and leave them open is the exact opposite of that. Your open hair absorbs more moisture and are more inclined to become frizzy and unmanageable. Instead of keeping your hair open, try different bun and braid hairstyles to keep your hair protected, strong and beautiful.