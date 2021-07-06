Khushi Kapoor Rocks Karisma Kapoor’s Style From Dil To Pagal Hai In A Red Hairband And Dewy Makeup Look Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Late Sridevi's daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor has been owning social media with her stunning pictures. Known for her flawless style and amazing makeup skills, Khushi loves to experiment with her looks, leaving everyone speechless. Of late, the beauty has been sharing some interesting looks on her Instagram page and making headlines. However, the recent one just had our jaws dropped as she experimented with her look and rocked Karisma Kapoor's style from Dil To Pagal Hai film. Wearing a red hairband with open hair and dewy makeup look, she looked beautiful and reminded us of Karisma's look from the dance battle scene with Madhuri Dixit in the film. So, let us take a closer look at her attire, hairstyle, and makeup look and discuss it in detail.

So, in the latest pictures on Instagram, Khushi Kapoor was seen resembling Karisma Kapoor from Dil To Pagal Hai film. She sported a thick red hairband on the top of her head while her highlighted mid-length hair was combed back and let loose. Her hair had feather cuts at the bottom, which looked amazing.

Her makeup look was also on-point. She kept the base flawless with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer. Her dewy makeup look was highlighted with oodles of highlighter on her brow bones, cheekbones, and jawline. The star kid-filled her brows properly and kept it thick. She applied black kohl on her lower and upper waterline. Her eyelids and inner corners were marked by pink eye shadow while for the crease part, she opted for a brown shade. The diva applied a nice coat of mascara on her lower and upper eyelashes. The brown contact lenses suited her and made her eyes look even more beautiful and attractive. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks with pink colour and went for pink lip gloss, which elevated the glam quotient.

Khushi's hairstyle was made by Marce Pedrozo while her makeup was done by Sonam Chandra Sagar. She sported Zara's red sports bra with stylish shorts from Myriad. In the pictures, she was seen posing with a red retro-style telephone and exuding chic vibes.

So, what do you think about this look of Khushi Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 17:15 [IST]