Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her New Hair Colour And Haircut As She Gets Ready For Burp Clothes And Diapers

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan's second pregnancy became the talk of the town as soon as she shared the news on social media. Throughout her maternity period, she was constantly treating us with her gorgeous looks and pregnancy glow. The diva delivered her second baby last month on 21 February 2021 and since then she has been making headlines for some or the other reasons. Recently, Kareena Kapoor stepped out of her home for makeover and now she is doing rounds on Instagram for her new gorgeous look. In the picture, she is seen flaunting her new haircut and hair colour. The actress looked flawless as ever. So, let us talk about her new makeover in detail.

So, Kareena Kapoor Khan mesmerised her fans with her new look by sharing a close picture on her Instagram. She showed off her new haircut, which seemed to be slight shorter than before. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress went for a layer hair cut with a hint of waves in it that suited her well. Not just the haircut but she also changed her old hair colour to balayage, which looked amazing. Well, before giving her hair this stunning transformation, Kareena even created a poll to ask her fans whether she should go for balayage or blonde. And then she finally chose balayage.

Sharing the picture and thanking her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori, Kareena captioned her gorgeous pictures with a quirky caption, 'Ok I'm ready for more burp cloths and diapers Thank you my absolutely fabulous @yiannitsapatori'. The stylist too shared Kareena's pictures on his Instagram with a caption, '@kareenakapoorkhan from dark to caramel #40isthenew30 #kareenakapoor #hair #haircolor #haircut #balayage #yiannitsapatori'.

We absolutely loved this new haircut and hair colour of Kareena Kapoor Khan. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram