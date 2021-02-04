Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan Exudes Soothing Vibes In Her Mint Green And Baby Pink Dresses As She Flaunts Her Baby Bump
Soon mom-to-be again, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been breaking all the norms by working each day during her pregnancy. Ahead of her due date, the actress continues to work hard and she even recently took to her Instagram feed to tease her fans about her upcoming project. She shared a few pictures from the sets and wrote, '#behindthescenes Something interesting is coming soon. I'm excited'. In the pictures, the diva was seen flaunting her baby bump in soothing coloured outfits. One was a mint-green dress while the other was a baby-pink ruffle dress. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it for maternity fashion goals.
Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Mint Green Dress
Kareena Kapoor Khan sported a quarter-sleeved keyhole-neckline mint-green plain dress, which came from Anita Dongre's label. Her flared gown-type dress was accentuated by intricate prints on the bodice while the sleeves featured ruffled border. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she completed her look with a pair of sandals and went jewellery-free. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress let loose her side-braided tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Kareena Kapoor Khan In A Baby Pink Ruffle Dress
Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her baby bump in a bell-sleeved V-shaped neckline baby pink dress, which was accentuated by multiple ruffled layers. Her pretty dress came from the label Guapa and it featured subtle blue-hued striped accents. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Takht actress sported the same hairstyle with middle partition and elevated her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
So, what do you think about these lovely maternity outfits of Kareena Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Instagram
