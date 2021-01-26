Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Glow Is Unmissable, As She Performs Yoga Flaunting Her Baby Bump Skin Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Popular Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for shattering all the norms during her first pregnancy. However, in her second pregnancy, she has broken more and more stereotypes and taken her pregnancy game to another level. From stepping out each day for shoots to making major statements in her maternity outfits, the actress has been doing everything and shelling out major goals for all moms-to-be.

Kareena is definitely carrying her pregnancy with utter grace and style but apart from it, she has been paying equal attention to her skin and health. Even in her pregnancy, she has been taking her fitness regimes very seriously and her recent post on Instagram is a proof! Lately, Kareena shared a couple of pictures on her feed, where she was seen performing yoga poses perfectly and effortlessly. Not to forget, the actress also flaunted her growing baby bump and the pregnancy glow on her face was clearly visible. So, let us talk about her glow and her look in detail.

So, Kareena Kapoor shared two posts, where she was seen performing different yoga poses. In the first post, she was seen decked up in pink comfy co-ord set, that consisted of sleeveless crop top, plain skinny-fit bottoms and a full-sleeved jacket. Flaunting her baby bump by holding it with her both hands, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress struck a pose. Coming to her face, well the actress radiated pregnancy glow and there was a freshness and positivity we could see on her face. Even her cheekbones were pink. Her brows were filled and pointed and she softly applied black kohl on her waterline. Light-pink eye shadow, mascara, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted layered tresses.

The second post of Kareena Kapoor's showed her in shiny black separates. She wore full-sleeved crop top and skinny-fit bottoms and flaunted her lovely baby bump. The actress pulled back her tresses into a casual low bun. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks while the pregnancy glow was also clearly visible on her face. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, and dark-pink lip shade wrapped her look.

So, what do you have to say about these yoga poses and pregnancy glow of Kareena Kapoor Khan? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

