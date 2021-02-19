ENGLISH

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Last-Minute Maternity Goal In A Printed Beige Dress As She Steps Out With Son Taimur

    Kareena Kapoor Khan has flaunted a lot of pretty outfits through out her pregnancy and with that, she turned out to be a major fashion inspiration for all the would-be-moms. And now, when the actress is all set to deliver her second baby, she is still out there giving last-minute maternity goal and making heads turn. Recently, she stepped out with son Taimur Ali Khan and got clicked by the paparazzi. Dressed in a beige printed maxi dress, the diva flaunted her baby bump and looked spectacularly stylish. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in Bandra in Mumbai with her son Taimur. She was seen sporting a full-sleeved turtle neck beige-hued loose maxi dress, which was accentuated by intricate black dotted prints and asymmetrical cut border. She teamed her easy breezy dress with a matching knotted scarf, that added fashion quotient. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress completed her look with a pair of comfy black flip flops, that featured golden design detailing on the strap. She went jewellery-free.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kareena Kapoor Khan slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline while the pregnancy glow, added freshness to her face. With filled brows and pink lip shade, she rounded out her look. The diva pulled back her tresses into a casual high bun. The golden framed stylish reflectors, upped her fashionable look.

    On the other hand, son Taimur Ali Khan sported all-blue avatar, that consisted of a half-sleeved casual tee and matching bottoms. He completed his look with a pair of stylish blue shoes and wore a white mask.

    We absolutely loved this fashionable maternity look of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, February 19, 2021, 17:15 [IST]
