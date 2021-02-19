Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Last-Minute Maternity Goal In A Printed Beige Dress As She Steps Out With Son Taimur Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Kareena Kapoor Khan has flaunted a lot of pretty outfits through out her pregnancy and with that, she turned out to be a major fashion inspiration for all the would-be-moms. And now, when the actress is all set to deliver her second baby, she is still out there giving last-minute maternity goal and making heads turn. Recently, she stepped out with son Taimur Ali Khan and got clicked by the paparazzi. Dressed in a beige printed maxi dress, the diva flaunted her baby bump and looked spectacularly stylish. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in Bandra in Mumbai with her son Taimur. She was seen sporting a full-sleeved turtle neck beige-hued loose maxi dress, which was accentuated by intricate black dotted prints and asymmetrical cut border. She teamed her easy breezy dress with a matching knotted scarf, that added fashion quotient. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress completed her look with a pair of comfy black flip flops, that featured golden design detailing on the strap. She went jewellery-free.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kareena Kapoor Khan slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline while the pregnancy glow, added freshness to her face. With filled brows and pink lip shade, she rounded out her look. The diva pulled back her tresses into a casual high bun. The golden framed stylish reflectors, upped her fashionable look.

On the other hand, son Taimur Ali Khan sported all-blue avatar, that consisted of a half-sleeved casual tee and matching bottoms. He completed his look with a pair of stylish blue shoes and wore a white mask.

We absolutely loved this fashionable maternity look of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.