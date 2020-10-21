Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Airport Look Features A White Suit, Silver Jewellery, And KKK Bag Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, at the Kalina Airport recently. They returned post the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha and the diva was dressed simply but looked classy in her traditional avatar. With her ensemble, she gave us a gorgeous airport outfit idea that most of us could easily slay it in.

So, Kareena wore an all-white traditional salwar suit, which we so loved and made her look a class apart. Her attire consisted of a long plain-white kurta that was quarter-sleeved and she paired it with palazzo pyjamas. It was an understated outfit and she carried her ensemble so effortlessly. It seemed comfy and the diva upped her look with a crisp dupatta, which was accentuated by chikankari work. Kareena Kapoor's cotton kurta set absolutely wowed us and she teamed it with a pair of patterned golden juttis that went well with her look.

Her jewellery was minimal but striking. The actress wore an oxidised silver neckpiece, which went well with her attire. She also wore contrasting gold-toned bangles that were chic and classy. The diva also wore a white-hued mask that matched with her outfit. Her makeup was subtly-done and the bun hairdo was impeccable. She also carried a bag with her, which read, KKK (the initials of her name) and with this, Kareena Kapoor Khan had all our attention. So, what do you think about Kareena's airport look? Let us know that.