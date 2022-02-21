Just In
- 4 hrs ago Covaxin To Be Evaluated As Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate In US As USFDA Lifts Clinical Holds
- 4 hrs ago Mahashivratri 2022: How To Worship Lord Shiva According To Your Zodiac Sign
- 5 hrs ago Punjab Polls: Conjoined Twins Vote Separately, Given Dark Glasses For Secrecy
- 5 hrs ago Phase III Trials Of Covid Drug Movfor Show Positive Results, Says Hetero
Don't Miss
- Movies Ayushmann Khurrana Pens A Powerful Poem As Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Ticks 2 Years
- News IED blast: 2 ITBP personnel injured in poll bound Manipur
- Automobiles 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Brochure Leaked: Variant-Wise Feature List Revealed
- Sports Rahul Dravid opens a logical, conversational path; Team India will benefit in long-term
- Technology Apple AirPods To Soon Track Your Activity; Here’s How The System Will Work
- Finance Buy This Multibagger Pharma Stock For A Target Price of Rs. 500 In 12 Months
- Education IIT JAM Answer Key 2022 Released At jam.iitr.ac.in, Check How To Raise Objections
- Travel Best Summer Vacations In Maharashtra
Kale For Hair: Did You Know That The Green Leaf Is Beneficial For Your Hair?
Kale, specifically its extract, can be beneficial for both hair and scalp and the body in general. Just as fresh kale is a nutritious addition to any diet, kale extract is beneficial to any hair care regimen.
Kale For Hair
In addition to vitamins A, C, and K, kale contains beta carotene, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids. Therefore, when kale extract is applied topically to the scalp, it facilitates scalp health, keeps the scalp hydrated, and eliminates toxins, which manifest as dry patches and irritation.
The vitamins in kale stimulate capillary growth in the scalp, which boosts blood flow to hair follicles and effectively facilitates hair growth. Due to these properties, topical kale extract may also protect against hair loss by reducing oxidative stress and the damage caused by free radicals in the environment.
How To Use Kale For Hair?
Kale and banana hair mask
Both contain high potassium and B vitamins, which provide the hair follicles with nutrients that strengthen the hair and promote healthy hair growth. This combination is the ultimate hair revitalizer.
You will need a banana, 1/2 cup of pure kale juice, and a shower cap.
Directions
- Combine one banana with 1/2 cup of pure kale juice.
- Massage the mixture into your scalp and hair.
- Cover your head with a heat cap or shower cap.
- Leave the mixture on for 30 minutes.
- Rinse hair with warm water.
- nutritionWhy Foods Rich In Chlorophyll Are Healthy
- nutritionSuperfoods That Can Prevent Chronic Diseases Like Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease & Diabetes
- nutritionCan Foods Keep You Young And Healthy?
- nutrition7 Best Alkaline Foods That Fight Cancer & Heart Disease
- nutritionTop Superfoods To Be Consumed Every Day To Fight Against Chronic Diseases Like Cancer, Heart Disease
- hair careKale Hair Mask Recipes For 2X Thicker Hair
- nutritionKale: Types, Nutritional Benefits & How To Eat