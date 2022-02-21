Kale For Hair: Did You Know That The Green Leaf Is Beneficial For Your Hair? Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Kale, specifically its extract, can be beneficial for both hair and scalp and the body in general. Just as fresh kale is a nutritious addition to any diet, kale extract is beneficial to any hair care regimen.

Kale For Hair

In addition to vitamins A, C, and K, kale contains beta carotene, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids. Therefore, when kale extract is applied topically to the scalp, it facilitates scalp health, keeps the scalp hydrated, and eliminates toxins, which manifest as dry patches and irritation.

The vitamins in kale stimulate capillary growth in the scalp, which boosts blood flow to hair follicles and effectively facilitates hair growth. Due to these properties, topical kale extract may also protect against hair loss by reducing oxidative stress and the damage caused by free radicals in the environment.

How To Use Kale For Hair?

Kale and banana hair mask

Both contain high potassium and B vitamins, which provide the hair follicles with nutrients that strengthen the hair and promote healthy hair growth. This combination is the ultimate hair revitalizer.

You will need a banana, 1/2 cup of pure kale juice, and a shower cap.

Directions

Combine one banana with 1/2 cup of pure kale juice.

Massage the mixture into your scalp and hair.

Cover your head with a heat cap or shower cap.

Leave the mixture on for 30 minutes.

Rinse hair with warm water.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:00 [IST]