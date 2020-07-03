Instagram Hair Expert Olivia Smalley Has The Perfect Hacks To Add Instant Volume To Thin Hair

Side Part, Always The first and the simplest hair hacks that Olivia shared was to never middle-part your thin hair. Middle-parting makes your hair look even flatter. So, if you want that volume, side part your hair always and you will instantly notice your hair looking better.

Crimping Gives Your Hair An Instant Lift For her second hack, you would need a crimping iron. Side part your hair and start from the side with the smaller parting. Now, we do not want to crimp our hair, our purpose is to add volume. So, we need to create a veil that hides the crimped hair and make your hair look fluffy. To create the veil, part your hair an inch below from your actual parting and flip it over to the other side. Now, you need to crimp your hair on the smaller side of the parting at the roots. Hold the hair at the end of the parting, elevate it a bit and start crippling your hair till a few inches. Start crimping your hair along your parting leaving the hair at the hairline. Now disguise the crimped hair by flipping over the veil you had created before. Immediately you will see that added volume to your hair. Add volume to your other side by following the same steps right creating a veil. The best part of this hack is that the crimped hair will stay for the next few days, so you do not have to repeat the process every single day.

Hair Clip Trick For her next hack, Olivia has a trick to add instant volume to the front hair. Section off the hair on either side of your parting, hold it and placed a hair clip right at the roots and leave the hair. Now, spray some water right at your roots on either side of the clipped hair. With a dryer on medium heat and low speed, blow-dry your hair on the roots which you just dampened till the hair is completely dry. Pro-tip by Olivia: If you want to know whether the hair is completely dry, hit the roots with the cold air blast setting of the dryer. If you feel moisture, the hair is still wet, if not you are good to go. Allow the hair to cool for a couple of minutes and pull out the hair clip. Enjoy the voluminous hair!