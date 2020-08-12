4 Brilliant Ways To Use Ginger Juice For Hair Growth Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Ginger is a herb that has been extensively used in Ayurveda for thousands of years now. Yes, it isn't just a food spice that enhances the flavour of your favourite delicacies. It is a medicinal ingredient that holds an important place to keep you in optimal health. Not surprising there, right? What you might not know that the juice of ginger has a great affinity to boost hair growth!

Extracted from the roots of the spicy herb, ginger juice is packed with essential nutrients that help promote hair growth. So, let's take a look at what makes ginger juice so potent for your hair and how to use it to promote hair growth.

Why Ginger Juice Helps Promote Hair Growth

Ginger contains essential vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, potassium and phosphorus, all of which have the ability to nourish the scalp and promote hair growth.[1] For this reason, ginger has been used traditionally for fighting hair loss and promoting hair growth.

Ginger juice is also an anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial agent that improves the blood circulation in the scalp to stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth.[2]

Dandruff is one of the main culprits behind hair loss. Unhealthy scalp that causes bacterial infestation leads to dandruff. Ginger juice has amazing antifungal properties that keeps your scalp clean and there have been studies that prove ginger is an effective anti-dandruff remedy.[3]

Additionally, ginger is also replete with essential fatty acids like linoleic acid that nourish the scalp and beat the dryness to improve scalp health and promote healthy hair growth.

With all these amazing properties of ginger juice, it is no doubt that is has been a popular hair boosting remedy. Allow us to show you four ways you can use ginger juice for hair growth.

How To Use Ginger Juice To Promote Hair Growth

1. Just Ginger Juice Ginger juice applied directly on the scalp set things in motion and rejuvinates the scalp to give you strong and healthy hair growth. What you need Fresh ginger juice, as needed

A cotton pad Method of use Take the freshly obtained ginger juice in a bowl.

Apply the ginger juice to your scalp using the cotton ball. Apply the juice only to the scalp, don't spread it to your hair.

Leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with shampoo.

Finish it off with some conditioner.

Use this remedy 3 times a week for the desired result. Note: As the ginger juice is concentrated, you might feel tingling sensation in your scalp. You can dilute the ginger juice by adding some water to it. How To Fake A Thicker Hairline 2. Ginger Juice, Olive Oil And Lemon Juice Olive oil has been a long favourite of any to add shine and lustre to the hair. It packs moisture in the scalp and keeps dryness at bay. Lemon juice is a rich source of vitamin C, a great antioxidant, that is proven to improve the collagen production in the scalp to boost hair growth.[4] What you need 2 tbsp ginger juice

3 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp lemon juice Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients.

Apply the mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off using your regular shampoo.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for desired result. 3. Ginger Juice, Coconut Oil And Garlic Mix Coconut oil the prime choice for all those who want better hair and for good reason. Rich in lauric acid, coconut oil replenishes the protein loss in your hair to prevent even excessive hair damage and promote hair growth.[5] Proven to be an effective solution to acute hair loss, garlic is another strong antibacterial agent that keeps the scalp healthy and ensures that it receives all the nutrients to improve hair growth.[6] Coconut milk is a rich source of vitamins B and C, and lauric acid, all of which help to nourish the scalp and promote hair growth while honey has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and emollient properties that keep your scalp clean and healthy thereby aiding hair growth.[7] What you need 1 tsp ginger juice

4 tsp coconut oil

3 garlic clove, crushed

6 tsp coconut milk

2 tsp honey Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients.

Apply the mixture to your scalp.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result. Hair Hacks To Survive Dirty Second Day Hair Like A Pro 4. GInger Juice And Sesame Oil Enriched with vitamin E and B complex, proteins and minerals such as calcium, magnesium and phosphorus, sesame oil penetrates into the hair follicles to deeply nourish the scalp and therefore is a popular remedy for promoting hair growth. What you need 3-4 tbsp fresh ginger juice

2 tbsp sesame oil Method of use In a bowl, mix the ingredients.

Apply the mixture to your scalp.

Leave it on for 1-2 hours.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

Use this remedy twice a week for the desired result.