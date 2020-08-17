How To Use Amla Juice To Promote Hair Growth Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Amla juice is a popular health drink that might not appeal to the taste buds but is greatly beneficial for your internal systems. But, its benefits does not stop there. When it comes to hair growth, amla juice can prove to be a miraculous solution. Rich in vitamins, minerals and hair-strengthening properties, adding amla juice to you hair care routine is a great way to boost your hair growth. Why and how, you ask? Let's find out!

What Makes Amla Juice Good For Hair Growth?

Amla or Indian gooseberry is one of the most potent herbs for our hair. Alma is the secret to our grandmothers long, thick and shiny hair. Considered a superfood for hair, amla has been used in various forms to keep the overall hair health in check.

Free radicals and oxidative stress put a strain on your hair roots and cause all sorts of hair issues such as hair fall, dandruff, and premature graying of hair. Amla is rich in vitamin C that is a powerful antioxidant and helps to keep the oxidative stress and free radical damage in check.[1]

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of amla juice also makes it a great tonic for your hair. Regular use of amla juice, thus makes your hair smooth and shiny.[2] Amla is also known for its ability to nourish the hair follicles and stimulate your scalp to promote hair growth.[3] In addition to that, studies have shown that amla prolongs the anagen phase or the "growing phase" of hair to significantly improve hair growth.[4]

Not only that, this delicious fruit contains calcium and tannins that strengthen the hair follicles, prevent photo damage and also fights premature greying of your hair.[5]

We are sure you might be stunned by all these amazing benefits of amla juice for hair growth. Well, let's not waste any time and move right into how you can use amla juice in your everyday hair care routine to promote hair growth.

How To Use Amla Juice For Hair Growth

Amla Juice Amla juice can be directly massaged into your scalp to revive damaged tresses and stimulate the hair follicles, thereby promoting hair growth. What you need Amla juice, as needed Method of use Apply the amla juice on the scalp.

Massage your scalp for 5-10 minutes with your fingertips.

Leave it on for another 30-45 minutes.

Once the 45 minutes are over, rinse it off thoroughly using a mild shampoo.

Amla Juice With Lemon This remedy is a vitamin C boost for your hair. Just like amla juice, lemon juice also contains vitamin C in abundance. Vitamin C is a great antioxidant that fights free radicals and nourishes the scalp to stop hair fall and promote hair growth.[6] What you need 1 tbsp amla juice

1 tbsp lemon juice Method of use Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the concoction to your scalp.

Massage your scalp gently for about 5 minutes and leave the solution on for another 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later using a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

Use this remedy 1-2 times every fortnight. Amla Juice With Coconut Oil Your hair might not be getting enough nutrients and that can affect the rate of your hair growth. Coconut oil is a impeccable remedy to make up for the loss of protein from hair. Together amla juice and coconut oil help to stimulate the hair follicles and nourish the scalp to promote hair growth.[7] What you need 1 tbsp amla juice

2 tbsp coconut oil Method of use Heat up the coconut oil in a pan. Make sure the oil is mildly warm and not too hot as to burn your scalp.

Take it off the flame and add amla juice to it. Mix well.

Apply the concoction on your scalp and massage your scalp for 5-10 minutes.

Leave the concoction on your scalp for another hour.

Later, wash it off thoroughly using a mild shampoo.

Amla Juice With Almond Oil This is an ideal remedy for dry and dehydrated scalp. With your scalp being extremely dry, the hair roots weaken and hair growth stops. Almond oil is a natural hydrating agent for the scalp. It enriches your scalp and makes you hair soft, silky and shiny.[8] What you need 1 tbsp almond oil

2 tbsp amla juice Method of use Combine both the ingredients in a bowl. Mix well.

Apply the concoction to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off later using a mild shampoo.

Use this remedy 1-2 times a week for long and strong hair.