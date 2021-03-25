Holi 2021: 10 Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles To Protect Your Hair From Damage

1. Kriti Sanon’s Pigtails This pigtail hairstyle inspired by Kriti Sanon is one of the stylish hairstyles, one can sport on Holi. Either you can go for the standard two pigtails or if you have a good time to spend on your hair, you can even up your pigtail hairstyle by forming French braid from the top. To create the hairstyle, divide your hair into two parts from the middle. Then start forming a braid from the front. Keep adding a strand of hair to your braid as you go backwards. Once you reach near your ear, continue making a standard braid and then secure it with an elastic.

2. Radhika Aapte’s Top Knot Top knot is one of the most easy, cute, and quick hairstyles to make, whenever you're in a hurry. To create the hairstyle, all your need to do is first, tie all your hair up into a high ponytail. Then twist the ponytail and wrap it around the base of your ponytail. Secure the extra hair with bobby pins and you're good to go.

3. Jasmin Bhasin’s Cover Up With Bandana Tying up your hair sounds good and safe but using a bandana, can provide more protection to your hair from getting damaged. Jasmin Bhasin made good use of bandana and she even looked pretty. This hairstyle is easy to make and can make you look chic in under 2 minutes. All you have to do is first, tie your hair into a classic low ponytail and then wear a pretty printed bandana on the top of your head.

4. Dia Mirza’s Side Fishtail Braid Side braids are always an easy go-to hairstyle for any event, be it weddings or festivals. And now, when we are talking about keeping your hair safe from damage, this hairstyle definitely makes it to our list. To create it, first part your hair from the middle or side and bring it all to one side. Start forming a fishtail braid (you can even opt for standard braid). Make sure your braid is not loose but tight because then the colours will easily enter into your scalp. Lastly, secure it with an elastic.

5. Rubina Dilaik’s Double Buns Two buns are really better than one, proved by Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik as she looked super cute in her double buns. This hairstyle is a bit more on the playful side but it's also super useful because it's really secure. To create it, first divide your hair from the centre and tie your hair into two high ponytails on both sides. Twist the ponytails and then wrap them around the base to form cute buns.

6. Janhvi Kapoor’s Simple Low Ponytail This is one of the most easy and we guess, the go-to hairstyle for most of us. If you are not a fan of chic hairstyles and rather like to keep it simple and hassle-free, the best way to secure your hair from damage is to tie them in a low ponytail. Give your hair a partition from the middle or side, or pull them all back and tie them into a sleek low ponytail.

7. Shraddha Kapoor’s High Ponytail A simple way to keep your tresses aside from falling on your face is to tie them up into a high ponytail. It's simple and best hairstyle as you can even alter it into your way to make sure it suits your face too. For example- either you can form a simple high ponytail or you can add a puff on the front or give it a twist with braid.

8. Kareena Kapoor’s Simple Plait As simple as it looks, it's the safest hairstyle to keep your hair away from all that chemical Holi colours and dust during the festival. Though most of you would already be aware of the steps to make this hairstyle but just to help you out to form a proper plait, first tie all your tresses into a tight mid ponytail. Then divide it into three sections. Wrap the sections around each other to form a classic braid.

9. Katrina Kaif’s Cover Up With Scarf A scarf is the best add-on to your hairstyle as it will save your hair completely from the water and the chemical colours. Just like Katrina Kaif, you can cover up your hair from the scarf by wrapping it from the front to the back. You can tie your hair into a bun or ponytail, to keep it more save. It will not only look stylish but also serve it's purpose.