7 Hair Care Habits To Rain-Proof Your Hair This Monsoon Season

1. Keep It Dry No matter how careful you are, you can not help drenching in the sudden shower of the monsoons. If you do get drenched, it is extremely important that you wash your rain-soaked hair as soon as you get home. The rainwater is acidic and thus damaging for your hair. Keeping it dry should be your mantra for the rainy season and you do not have to worry about your hair again.

2. Go For Braids Hair kept open and cascading at your back does enhance your beauty. But, it also attracts the omnipresent moisture of the monsoon season causing your hair to become frizzy and brittle. In order to prevent the moisture from getting trapped in your tresses, it is best to keep it tied and pretty. You can go different braid and bun hairstyles to keep your hair healthy and beautiful. How To Deal With Monsoon Hair Problems That We Are All Too Familiar With

3. No Heat-Styling, Please! You do not want your hair to become dry in the monsoon season. Dry hair attracts moisture from the air around and you will have frizzy, unmanageable hair to deal with. And heat-styling equipments that make styling the hair so easy also suck the moisture of your hair leaving them dry and damaged. So, this monsoon season, give a break to the heat-styling equipments and follow the natural route.

4. Give Your Hair Extra Love Once A Week Rainwater and the constant moisture take a toll on your hair health. It is therefore important to take out a few minutes every week to pamper your hair and keep monsoon hair woes at bay. You can opt for a nourishing hair spa, a hot oil massage or a DIY hair mask to give a nourishing treat to your hair. This weekly hair ritual fights frizziness and leaves you with healthy and strong hair. Monsoon Hair Care Mistakes That You Didn't Know You Were Making

5. Be Careful While Drying Your Hair Your hair is sensitive and prone to damage in the monsoon and needs to be dealt with accordingly. So, vigorously rubbing the hair while drying them is a big no-no. Instead, use a soft towel or an old t-shirt to squeeze the excess water and let your hair air dry.

6. Opt For Monsoon-Appropriate Shampoo And Conditioner The hot and humid climate of the monsoons is a perfect breeding ground for germs and bacteria. This can lead to scalp infection, itchy scalp and dandruff. It is better to be prepared for the season for hair products that offer protection from bacterial infestation. Invest in shampoos and conditioners with antibacterial and antifungal properties to keep your scalp clean and healthy, and your hair beautiful.