7 Easy-To-Do Formal Hairstyles For Long Hair
oi-Monika Khajuria

The way you style your hair can make a lot of difference to your look. And for those with long hair, there are various options to choose from. While long hair is stunning to look at, we understand that it can be really difficult to handle and style your hair.

You might think that there isn't much that you can do to your hair for a formal occasion, but that's not the case. If you think that you can't do much to your hair while dressing up for a formal occasion, we can prove you wrong. Here are 7 quick and easy hairstyles for long hair that aren't too complex to create but do take your look up a notch. Check these out here!

1. Classic Waves

Gone is the time when straight hair was what you needed to look formal. The classic waves can accentuate your formal look like no other. Easy to do and easy to manage, this hairstyle can be your go-to hairstyle for multiple occasions. It adds a little bit of fun to your formal look. For those of you who have natural waves, nothing like it and for those of you who don't, it will take just a few minutes to achieve this look.

How to do

Comb through your hair thoroughly.

Apply a heat protectant spray to your mane.

Using a curling iron, curl the hair from the middle of your hair to the ends in loose curls.

You can either side part or middle part the hair from the front.

Let the waves cool down a bit before running a wide-toothed comb through it.

Spray some hair spray on your hair to make the waves last the whole day.

2. Half updo

A staple for many, half updo is easy to achieve and can work on any outfit that you might wear. This is one hairstyle that can be notched up or down very easily. Curling the hair in loose waves before styling your hair can enhance this hairstyle quite a bit.

How to do

Gently comb through your hair to remove any tangles or knots.

Take the top middle part of your hair, pull them back a bit to create a puff and secure it at the back using a few bobby pins.

Now take the hair left at the sides, pull them back and secure them at the back using bobby pins.

Leave the rest of your hair at the back open.

3. Sleek high ponytail

One of the most common and most worn hairstyle for a formal occasion, a sleek ponytail never disappoints. This is one of the best and easiest hairstyles for your long hair.

How to do

Comb through your hair and apply some heat protectant spray on the hair.

Using a straightening iron, straighten your hair.

Gather all of your hair at the back and tie it up in a high ponytail.

4. Low ponytail

Another fun ponytail that is perfect for the formal setting is the low ponytail. This ponytail gives you a poised look. A Low ponytail is a hairstyle that adds an element of sass to your look.

How to do

Side part your hair from the front.

Apply some heat protectant spray to your hair.

Using a curling iron, curl your hair from the middle of your hair till the ends in loose curls.

Let the curls cool down before running your fingers through them to loosen them up a bit.

Gather all the hair at the back of your neck and tie it up at the base of your neck in a low ponytail.

To set the curls in place, apply some hair spray to your ponytail.

5. Wrapped ponytail

Do you think of ponytail as plain and basic? Well, you can play a lot with your ponytail. With a little twist to your regular low ponytail, you can change the whole look of your ponytail. A wrapped ponytail gives you a soft look and makes the regular ponytail look more polished.

How to do

Side part your hair from the front.

From the larger parting, separate a section of your hair just behind your ear and keep it at the front.

Gather the rest of your hair at the back and tie it up into a ponytail.

Take the section of hair you separated earlier and wrap it around at the base of the ponytail and bring it underneath your ponytail.

Now take one section each from the ponytail and the wrapped around section of your hair and tie them together to keep the twist in place.

6. High bun

For a boss-lady look, the hairstyle you want to go for is a high bun. It accentuates your features and makes you look sassy, sensual and classy. So, if you want that powerful vibe oozing out of you, choose the classic high bun.

How to do

Comb through your hair and apply some heat protectant spray to it.

Straighten your hair using a straightening iron.

Gather all of your hair at the top of your head and tie it up in a high ponytail.

Roll and wrap the ponytail around the base to make a high bun.

Secure it using some bobby pins.

Spray some hair spray to your hair to make it last the whole day.

7. French braid

If you don't want to fuss much with your hair, the french braid can help you. A classic braid, French braid adds elegance to your look and is perfect everyday braid for the long hair.

How to do

Take a section from the top middle front of your hair.

Split it into three smaller sections and start to braid it in a regular three-strand braid.

Each time you cross a section over the other to form the braid, add a small section of hair to it before crossing it over.

Keep doing that until you reach the nape of your neck.

Now sweep the hair to one side and continue to braid it in a regular three-strand braid.

Secure it at the end using a hair tie and spray some hair spray to your hair.