Cruella Trailer: Emma Stone Brings Back Iconic Evil Character In Black And White Hair And Bold Makeup Look

The much-awaited official trailer of upcoming American live-action feature film titled Cruella has been unveiled by the Walt Disney Company. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film is based on the iconic evil character Cruella De Vil, introduced in Dodie Smith's 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians and Walt Disney's 1961 animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. The film stars Academy Award winner Emma Stone as Estella 'Cruella' De Vil, a woman obsessed with furs, especially dalmatians, who will go on to become a notorious criminal. The trailer shows Emma as a fashionable villain but the way she brings back the legendary character with her black and white hair and bold makeup look, she looks completely unrecognizable and it's very impressive. So, let us talk about her look in detail and decode it.

So, as Emma Stone stepped into the shoes of the iconic evil character Cruella De Vil, she totally steals the show with her on-point look. To recreate the look of fur-crazed icon, the actress dyed her half hair black and half hair white or may be, she just sported a wig of such hair colour and hairstyle. Talking about hairstyle, well her both black and white shoulder-length hair were given amazing curls while the front fringes, framing her face, gave her a stylish look.

Coming to her makeup, she was powdered into stark paleness, which provided an incredible contrast to her makeup look. Emma's bold black brows were perfectly filled and was given a natural look. Further, a thick line of black eyeliner was applied to her upper lash line while the dramatic blue-hued cut crease eyeshadow added good smokey effect. The actress applied black kohl on her waterline. She stuck false eyelashes to her original lashes and coated with a lot of mascara. The perfectly applied bright red lipstick added to the bold quotient. A black mole was drawn just below her right eye, with the help of waterproof eyebrow pencil.

Emma Stone absolutely nailed the Cruella De Vil's look and she looked exactly same. So, we're quite excited to watch the film. However, other stars including Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong will also be seen in supporting roles. What do you think about this look of Emma Stone? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram