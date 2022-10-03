Just In
Deepika Padukone Haircare Tips: Simple Coconut Oil Massage Is THE Solution For Dry, Weak Hair
Some celebrities have a signature look, but others, like Deepika Padukone, look good in everything! A chameleon on screen, Deepika can go from dramas to musicals to comedies without losing her look. It's no secret that she's one of the finest actresses in Hindi movies. Yes, she's got exceptional screen presence and an eye-catching style quotient, but her skin and hair really stand out.
And today, we will be looking into the hair care routine of Deepika Padukone. So let's check it out.
Deepika Padukone Haircare Tips
Deepika Padukone has often been vocal about her humble haircare ritual. From opting for au naturel masks to relying on quintessential hair treatments, Deepika Padukone ensures to incorporate the time-tested oiling technique in her regime. The traditional method that has every Indian mother's vote is now even her go-to hair solution.
Deepika Padukone has always been very vocal about her humble haircare routine. She always incorporates the age-old oiling technique into her routine, addition to the au naturel masks or quintessential hair treatments. Deepika swears by the same method that every Indian mother swears by - coconut oil!
How to use coconut oil for dry hair
Ingredients: You can make a simple coconut oil hair mask using just two tablespoons (tbsp.) of melted coconut oil. For best results, try to use organic, unrefined coconut oil.
Directions
Step 1: Wet your hair by spraying it with water.
Step 2: Apply the coconut oil evenly over the damp hair. Part your hair so that you can apply the oil in manageable sections. Use hair clips to keep saturated strands away from your face and eyes.
Step 3: Apply more coconut oil to the driest areas of your hair, usually the ends, and less to the healthier areas, like near the scalp.
Step 4: Cover your head with a shower cap once you've coated all your hair.
Step 5: Let the mask sit on your hair for one to two hours. For deep conditioning, you can leave it on overnight.
Step 6: Rinse out with lukewarm water, then shampoo and condition.
Coconut oil moisturises and nourishes hair and prevents protein loss, making it an ideal ingredient for dry, brittle, damaged hair. One of the best ways to pamper your hair with coconut oil is by making a coconut oil hair mask [1][2].
Deepika Padukone's hair care secret is coconut oil. She uses coconut oil to strengthen her hair at the roots and repair the damage caused by chemicals and pollution.
Deepika's haircare rituals reflect her love of tradition, and she indulges in a weekly coconut oil champi to maintain a strong and healthy mane.
