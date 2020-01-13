ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Winter Hair Problems To Look Out For And How To Fix Them

    By

    The cold and freezing temperature makes winter season a favourite of many. We look forward to the winter season for all the fun things that it brings with it- the cosy quilt, warm and oversized clothes, the soothing sun. The list is never-ending. Great hair days, however, is certainly not on that list.

    Your hair is a constant cause of concern for you in the winter season. From frizziness to dandruff, the troubles never seem to end. So, how exactly are you supposed to care for your hair in this harsh season?

    Well, it is quite simple- be prepared. You must know what hair issues you might get during winters and find fixes for them. With that in mind, we bring to you the common winter hair issues along with easy solutions. Here we go!

    Array

    Dry And Flaky Scalp

    Dry scalp is one of the most common hair issues. The cold winter weather sucks the moisture of your scalp leaving it dry, itchy. The result- flaky scalp that itches.

    Solution

    An oil massage is a great way to tackle a dry and itchy scalp. Use warm coconut oil, olive oil or almond oil to massage your scalp. Leave it on for about an hour and use a mild sulphate-free shampoo to wash it off.

    These Tips Will Help You Combat Dry And Flaky Scalp During The Winter Season

    Array

    Dandruff

    The dry, itchy and flaky scalp is followed by dandruff. Dry skin cells lead to the formation of flakes that we know as dandruff.

    Solution

    Unfortunately, the huge claims the anti-dandruff shampoos make have no truth to them. To get rid of dandruff, you need to keep your scalp moisturised. Give your scalp a hot oil massage, eat healthily, use mild shampoos and protect your skin from the sun.

    8 Simple And Effective Tips To Prevent Dandruff In Winter

    Array

    Frizzy Hair

    The lack of moisture in your hair make it frizzy and the heat styling tools that you use doesn't make it any good.

    Solution

    Stay away from heat styling tools like a blow dryer or a straightening iron. These make the situation worse. Do not vigourously rub the towel on your hair to dry it. Be gentle.

    11 Best Home Remedies To Tame Frizzy Hair

    Array

    Split Ends

    The cold and dry winter weather affects your ends the most. It becomes extremely dry and thus comes the split ends.

    Solution

    The best way to get rid of split ends is to trim your hair. If you are feeling too lazy to go to a parlour or worried about the stylist chopping your hair more than you intended to, you can always cut the split ends yourself. Just take a thick strand of hair, twist it around until the split ends pop out, lightly run your fingers over it to make it more prominent and use a pair of scissors to chop off the protruding split ends.

    Or you can try some home remedies.

    Array

    Dull Hair

    The harsh winter weather compromises your hair colour and texture, and make your hair dull and flaccid. Using harsh hair products or not conditioning the hair can be a reason for your dull hair.

    Solution

    Use an enriching conditioner every time you wash your hair. Leave the conditioner on for about a minute before rinsing it off. An apple cider vinegar rinse or an oil massage will help as well.

    8 Simple & Effective Hair Masks To Treat Dull & Damaged Hair

    Array

    Static

    Hats, beanies and fluffy woollen sweaters not only protect you from the cold but make a style statement as well. And so we wear them often. However, the constant rubbing against your hair combined with the lack of moisture makes your hair pick up electric charge.

    Solution

    Use a hydrating shampoo to combat the dryness. Top it off with a nourishing conditioner. In addition to this, treat your hair with a hydrating hair mask. If you are not interested in buying one, you can always DIY the hair mask.

    Array

    Hair Breakage

    The lack of moisture can be taxing for your hair, leaving it dull and vulnerable. From the roots to the ends, the winter weather affects your hair and weakens it. The result- your hair tends to break.

    Solution

    Don't leave your hair open for long. Go for different kinds of braids or buns that protect your hair while making you look amazing. Opt for a deep conditioning treatment, if you can or give your hair the old yet effective oil massage.

    More WINTER News

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 18:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 13, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue