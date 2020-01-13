Winter Hair Problems To Look Out For And How To Fix Them

Dry And Flaky Scalp Dry scalp is one of the most common hair issues. The cold winter weather sucks the moisture of your scalp leaving it dry, itchy. The result- flaky scalp that itches. Solution An oil massage is a great way to tackle a dry and itchy scalp. Use warm coconut oil, olive oil or almond oil to massage your scalp. Leave it on for about an hour and use a mild sulphate-free shampoo to wash it off. These Tips Will Help You Combat Dry And Flaky Scalp During The Winter Season

Dandruff The dry, itchy and flaky scalp is followed by dandruff. Dry skin cells lead to the formation of flakes that we know as dandruff. Solution Unfortunately, the huge claims the anti-dandruff shampoos make have no truth to them. To get rid of dandruff, you need to keep your scalp moisturised. Give your scalp a hot oil massage, eat healthily, use mild shampoos and protect your skin from the sun. 8 Simple And Effective Tips To Prevent Dandruff In Winter

Frizzy Hair The lack of moisture in your hair make it frizzy and the heat styling tools that you use doesn't make it any good. Solution Stay away from heat styling tools like a blow dryer or a straightening iron. These make the situation worse. Do not vigourously rub the towel on your hair to dry it. Be gentle. 11 Best Home Remedies To Tame Frizzy Hair

Split Ends The cold and dry winter weather affects your ends the most. It becomes extremely dry and thus comes the split ends. Solution The best way to get rid of split ends is to trim your hair. If you are feeling too lazy to go to a parlour or worried about the stylist chopping your hair more than you intended to, you can always cut the split ends yourself. Just take a thick strand of hair, twist it around until the split ends pop out, lightly run your fingers over it to make it more prominent and use a pair of scissors to chop off the protruding split ends. Or you can try some home remedies.

Dull Hair The harsh winter weather compromises your hair colour and texture, and make your hair dull and flaccid. Using harsh hair products or not conditioning the hair can be a reason for your dull hair. Solution Use an enriching conditioner every time you wash your hair. Leave the conditioner on for about a minute before rinsing it off. An apple cider vinegar rinse or an oil massage will help as well. 8 Simple & Effective Hair Masks To Treat Dull & Damaged Hair

Static Hats, beanies and fluffy woollen sweaters not only protect you from the cold but make a style statement as well. And so we wear them often. However, the constant rubbing against your hair combined with the lack of moisture makes your hair pick up electric charge. Solution Use a hydrating shampoo to combat the dryness. Top it off with a nourishing conditioner. In addition to this, treat your hair with a hydrating hair mask. If you are not interested in buying one, you can always DIY the hair mask.