Winter Hair Problems To Look Out For And How To Fix Them
The cold and freezing temperature makes winter season a favourite of many. We look forward to the winter season for all the fun things that it brings with it- the cosy quilt, warm and oversized clothes, the soothing sun. The list is never-ending. Great hair days, however, is certainly not on that list.
Your hair is a constant cause of concern for you in the winter season. From frizziness to dandruff, the troubles never seem to end. So, how exactly are you supposed to care for your hair in this harsh season?
Well, it is quite simple- be prepared. You must know what hair issues you might get during winters and find fixes for them. With that in mind, we bring to you the common winter hair issues along with easy solutions. Here we go!
Dry And Flaky Scalp
Dry scalp is one of the most common hair issues. The cold winter weather sucks the moisture of your scalp leaving it dry, itchy. The result- flaky scalp that itches.
Solution
An oil massage is a great way to tackle a dry and itchy scalp. Use warm coconut oil, olive oil or almond oil to massage your scalp. Leave it on for about an hour and use a mild sulphate-free shampoo to wash it off.
These Tips Will Help You Combat Dry And Flaky Scalp During The Winter Season
Dandruff
The dry, itchy and flaky scalp is followed by dandruff. Dry skin cells lead to the formation of flakes that we know as dandruff.
Solution
Unfortunately, the huge claims the anti-dandruff shampoos make have no truth to them. To get rid of dandruff, you need to keep your scalp moisturised. Give your scalp a hot oil massage, eat healthily, use mild shampoos and protect your skin from the sun.
Frizzy Hair
The lack of moisture in your hair make it frizzy and the heat styling tools that you use doesn't make it any good.
Solution
Stay away from heat styling tools like a blow dryer or a straightening iron. These make the situation worse. Do not vigourously rub the towel on your hair to dry it. Be gentle.
Split Ends
The cold and dry winter weather affects your ends the most. It becomes extremely dry and thus comes the split ends.
Solution
The best way to get rid of split ends is to trim your hair. If you are feeling too lazy to go to a parlour or worried about the stylist chopping your hair more than you intended to, you can always cut the split ends yourself. Just take a thick strand of hair, twist it around until the split ends pop out, lightly run your fingers over it to make it more prominent and use a pair of scissors to chop off the protruding split ends.
Or you can try some home remedies.
Dull Hair
The harsh winter weather compromises your hair colour and texture, and make your hair dull and flaccid. Using harsh hair products or not conditioning the hair can be a reason for your dull hair.
Solution
Use an enriching conditioner every time you wash your hair. Leave the conditioner on for about a minute before rinsing it off. An apple cider vinegar rinse or an oil massage will help as well.
8 Simple & Effective Hair Masks To Treat Dull & Damaged Hair
Static
Hats, beanies and fluffy woollen sweaters not only protect you from the cold but make a style statement as well. And so we wear them often. However, the constant rubbing against your hair combined with the lack of moisture makes your hair pick up electric charge.
Solution
Use a hydrating shampoo to combat the dryness. Top it off with a nourishing conditioner. In addition to this, treat your hair with a hydrating hair mask. If you are not interested in buying one, you can always DIY the hair mask.
Hair Breakage
The lack of moisture can be taxing for your hair, leaving it dull and vulnerable. From the roots to the ends, the winter weather affects your hair and weakens it. The result- your hair tends to break.
Solution
Don't leave your hair open for long. Go for different kinds of braids or buns that protect your hair while making you look amazing. Opt for a deep conditioning treatment, if you can or give your hair the old yet effective oil massage.