How To Use Curd To Tackle Different Hair Problems

To use curd for hair is nothing unheard of. Generation of mothers have suggested their kids(hint, hint- you!) to use curd for hair issues as crucial as age-old dandruff and hair fall. Few of us have heeded that advice (and been wowed by the results), while most of us have not given the mighty curd a chance.

Lack of vitamins and minerals cause hair issue for us mortal beings[1] and the delicious curd helps tackle that. Well, the taste doesn't really matter, it is a topical application after all. But, you get the picture right? Curd, the widely available ingredients in our kitchens, is a rich source of vitamins, minerals and essential nutrients that can replenish your hair and fight various hair issues[2] . Try curd on your hair and we promise you will not go back to those chemical hair treatments.

Check out these curd-bases home remedies for any hair issue that you might face.

1. For Dandruff Curd is quite effective in getting rid of even the toughest dandruff. Rich in vitamin B and hair-proteins, curd treatment will help cure the issue of dandruff with regular use. Ingredient Curd, as needed Method of use Dampen your hair and scalp. Squeeze out the excess water.

Apply the curd on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later using lukewarm water. 2. For Hair Fall Both fenugreek seeds and curd contain proteins that help strengthen the hair and prevent the hair fall. Ingredients 1 cup curd

1/2 cup fenugreek seed powder Method of use Add the fenugreek seed powder to the bowl of curd and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 3. For Stuck Hair Growth Amla powder is known to strengthen the hair follicles and improve hair growth. Mix it with the protein-enriched curd and you will certainly see a boost in your hair growth. Ingredients 1 tbsp curd

1 tbsp amla powder Method of use Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for about half an hour.

Shampoo your hair later. 4. For Dry hair The hair-strengthening properties of curd mixed with the enriching properties of egg yolk can counter the issue of dry hair. Rich in essential vitamins, egg yolk moisturises the hair and prevent it from damage. Ingredients 1 cup curd

1 egg yolk Method of use Separate the egg yolk in a bowl.

Add curd to it and mix well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your hair.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes.

Shampoo it off later. 5. For Frizzy Hair Rich in protein, egg conditions the hair to bring down the frizz while curd imparts strength to your hair. Rosemary essential oil cleanses and conditions your scalp to reduce the frizz. Ingredients 1 cup curd

1 egg

Few drops of rosemary essential oil Method of use Crack open the egg in a bowl and whisk it until smooth.

Add curd and rosemary oil to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your hair.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Shampoo your hair later. 6. To Condition The Hair The emollient properties of honey help seal moisture in your tresses and thus condition it. This helps to prevent hair fall and hair breakage. Ingredients 1 cup curd

2 tsp honey Method of use Take the curd in a bowl.

Add honey to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture all over your scalp and massage your scalp for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for another 20 minutes.

Shampoo your hair later. 7. For Hair Breakage Banana is rich in potassium, vitamin and mineral that improve hair elasticity and shine and prevent your hair from breakage. Ingredients 1 cup curd

1 ripe banana Method of use In a bowl, take the banana and use a fork to mash it into pulp.

Add curd to this and mix well to get a smooth lump-free paste.

Dampen your hair and apply the paste on your hair.

Leave it on for 30-45 minutes.

Shampoo your hair later. 8. For Lice Onion contains sulfur which is one of the best ingredients to get rid of lice while curd helps to cleanse the scalp. Ingredients 1 onion

1 cup curd Method of use Grind the onion in a blender and extract its juice.

Add it to the cup of curd and mix well.

Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Shampoo your hair later using a mild sulphate-free shampoo.

View Article References [1] Almohanna, H. M., Ahmed, A. A., Tsatalis, J. P., & Tosti, A. (2019). The Role of Vitamins and Minerals in Hair Loss: A Review.Dermatology and therapy,9(1), 51–70. doi:10.1007/s13555-018-0278-6 [2] El-Abbadi, N. H., Dao, M. C., & Meydani, S. N. (2014). Yogurt: role in healthy and active aging.The American journal of clinical nutrition,99(5 Suppl), 1263S–70S. doi:10.3945/ajcn.113.073957