Hairstyle Alert! Akanksha Puri Steals The Limelight With Her Stylish And Fancy Colourful Braids; Copy It Now! Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Experimenting with looks, be it on the fashion front or with a hairstyle, has become so important these days, especially in the modern world. After all, who doesn't like to flaunt new style every day? We all are tired and bored of wearing the same hairstyle every day, be it at a party or casual day outing. And so, we keep on scrolling our social media feeds to keep ourselves updated with new trends and to get inspiration from the influencers as well as the celebrities, who keep experimenting a lot with their hairstyles.

Talking about the hairstyles, well, let us update you that colourful braids are trending a lot these days and has become very popular among celebrities. While some are flaunting it by getting their hair dyed, some are using the hair accessories to get those perfect colourful braids. After Elli AvrRam, it's Calendar Girls actress Akanksha Puri, who stole the limelight with her stylish and fancy braids. It was a throwback picture, which she shared on Instagram. Her hairstyle was made by Pooja Gupta. She opted for multi-coloured ribbons and twisted it along with her braids. Here's how you can copy it in a few simple steps.

What you need

• Comb or hair brush

• Rat-tail comb

• Hair sectioning clips

• Bobby pins

• Mini bobby pins

• Hair ties

• Multiple ribbons of different colour (blue, red, yellow, green)

• Hair spray

Steps to follow

• First, comb your hair thoroughly using hair brush to avoid tangles or knots in your hair.

• Now, divide out 1 section of hair at the top of your head.

• Use sectioning clips to clip down the rest of your hair for some time.

• Pick up a section of hair near the forehead and divide it into three smaller sections for the braid.

• Start creating a Dutch braid by crossing the right strand under the middle one and then the left strand under the new middle one.

• Keep adding a new section of hair in your braid every time you cross the strands.

• Continue braiding, until your reach a little down from the crown part. Secure it with bobby pin so that it doesn't unravel while you work on the other braids.

• Now, pick a new section of hair from the right or left part of your head and repeat the same steps to create a second Dutch braid. Secure this too with bobby pin.

• Create more and multiple braids from the rest part of your hair from the top of your head.

• Once all braids are ready, remove the bobby pins, grab all the hair in your hand, and create two side ponytails near your ear. Secure them with hair ties.

• Now, begin with your left ponytail. Divide the ponytail into four parts to make four braids.

• Pick the first part and start creating a normal braid by wrapping the sections over one another.

• Once you reach in the middle of your braid, pick any ribbon and tuck it into your braid using mini bobby pin.

• Then again, start twisting the sections, along with the ribbon, to form the braid.

• When you reach the end, create a knot with the ribbon to secure your braid from unravelling.

• Your first is now ready. Repeat the same to form three more braids from the same ponytail. But pick different colour ribbons to make it look colourful.

• Once all your four braids are ready on the left side, make four more braids from your right ponytail.

• Your hairstyle is now ready. Lastly, spritz some hair spray to ensure that everything is set in place and will last till the end of the day.

So, are you ready to flaunt those colourful braids? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Instagram