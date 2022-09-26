Anushka Sharma Haircare: A Protein-Packed DIY Hair Mask For Strong And Healthy Tresses Hair Care oi-Amritha K

Known as Bollywood's very own champion of less-is-more, Anushka Sharma channels a unique brand of cool minimalism in her look. IMO, Anushka's hair is a feature that stands out in her, just like her impeccable dressing style.

Anushka takes haircare very seriously and is a fan of DIY haircare, just like her contemporaries, Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. Today, we will take a look at Anushka Sharma's protein-packed hair mask for strong strands and see how it can benefit you.

Anushka Sharma Haircare

It doesn't matter if you do it every day or do weekend hair treatments; Anushka's hair mask will nourish your mane. This organic blend of protein-rich ingredients like egg yolk, amla powder and coconut oil will surely save your hair.

Ingredients: Egg yolk (1), amla powder (2-3 tbsp) and coconut oil (6-7 tbsp).

How to make Anushka Sharma's DIY protein-packed hair mask

Take a bowl and add the egg yolk.

Whisk the egg yolk and add the amla powder and coconut oil.

Whisk the mixture again.

Apply the mixture to your hair and let it sit for 45 minutes to one hour.

Afterwards, wash your hair with a mild/herbal shampoo in cold water.

Use conditioner and let your hair dry off naturally.

How is Anushka Sharma's DIY protein-packed hair mask beneficial?

Using amla oil on your hair is one of the most effective ways to prevent hair fall. Amla is rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and phytonutrients that boost blood circulation. In addition to strengthening hair fibres and eliminating hair loss, amla oil provides enough oxygen and nutrients to the hair follicles. As a natural conditioner for hair, amla is great for things like dandruff, thin hair, and even dandruff [1][2].

Due to the unique combination of vitamins in eggs, egg yolks can be a superfood for your hair. The yolk is especially good for dry hair. In addition, researchers have linked vitamins A and E, biotin, and folate with healthy hair growth [3].

Using coconut oil as a hair mask and leave-in treatment can help moisturize and seal your hair, preventing dry scalps, dandruff split ends and hair breakage [4].

What are you waiting for? Try Anushka Sharma's DIY protein-packed hair mask, and let us know in the comments.

Monday, September 26, 2022, 12:10 [IST]