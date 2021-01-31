On Amrita Arora’s Birthday, Her 4 Different Hairstyles One Must Look Out For To Get The Event-Perfect Looks

The Mid-Partitioned Straight Hair We're sure that keeping your hair open with mid-partition or side-partition is everyone's go-to hairstyle for any event. It not just suits the face of all shapes but also easy and effortless, especially when you are running late. Straight hair definitely looks attractive but the way Amrita Arora carried it off, she looked marvellous. She went for mid-partition and kept it straight but her idea of securing the front strands behind her ears, is quite thoughtful as it showed her full face and her glam makeup look.

The Slicked Back Hair The slicked back hair has been tried out by many celebrities in the industry as it gives bold look to one's face. Amrita Arora too experimented with his hairstyle and shelled out major goals. The best part about her hair was that it was highlighted by blonde colour and so it gave good texture to her look. The actress made use of hair gel that made her hair wet and so she nailed the perfect slicked back hair look.

The Classic Ponytail For most of us, tying our hair into ponytail is old-fashioned and just not right for any event. So, we mostly prefer to leave our hair loose or create some dazzling hairdo. But guess what Amrita Arora teamed her dramatic silver western dress with a classic ponytail and let us tell you she totally nailed it. The actress pulled all her tresses from the front to back and tied it into a mid-ponytail. However, you can also give it a messy look if you want some extra effect.