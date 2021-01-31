ENGLISH

    On Amrita Arora’s Birthday, Her 4 Different Hairstyles One Must Look Out For To Get The Event-Perfect Looks

    By

    Born on 31 January 1978, Amrita Arora is an Indian film actress, model, VJ, and the sister of Bollywood actress Malaika Arora. Amrita has appeared in many films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Om Shanti Om, Kambakkht Ishq etc and impressed us with her acting prowess. But more than the Bollywood industry, she has been ruling the glamorous world with her stunning looks. The actress is much admired for her gorgeous hair and dazzling hairdos. Be it festivals, weddings or big events, she leaves no opportunity to experiment with different hairstyles. So, on her birthday, take a look at her 4 different hairstyles, which you could try out to get the event-perfect looks.

    Array

    The Mid-Partitioned Straight Hair

    We're sure that keeping your hair open with mid-partition or side-partition is everyone's go-to hairstyle for any event. It not just suits the face of all shapes but also easy and effortless, especially when you are running late. Straight hair definitely looks attractive but the way Amrita Arora carried it off, she looked marvellous. She went for mid-partition and kept it straight but her idea of securing the front strands behind her ears, is quite thoughtful as it showed her full face and her glam makeup look.

    Array

    The Slicked Back Hair

    The slicked back hair has been tried out by many celebrities in the industry as it gives bold look to one's face. Amrita Arora too experimented with his hairstyle and shelled out major goals. The best part about her hair was that it was highlighted by blonde colour and so it gave good texture to her look. The actress made use of hair gel that made her hair wet and so she nailed the perfect slicked back hair look.

    Array

    The Classic Ponytail

    For most of us, tying our hair into ponytail is old-fashioned and just not right for any event. So, we mostly prefer to leave our hair loose or create some dazzling hairdo. But guess what Amrita Arora teamed her dramatic silver western dress with a classic ponytail and let us tell you she totally nailed it. The actress pulled all her tresses from the front to back and tied it into a mid-ponytail. However, you can also give it a messy look if you want some extra effect.

    Array

    The Layered Fringe Haircut

    While you have been figuring out what hairstyle to create to get the event-perfect look, please note there are also many different kinds of haircuts that are so gorgeous in themselves that one doesn't even need to experiment with hairstyles. One of them is layer cut and it has become very popular these days. However, Amrita Arora's layered cut was a little different and unique. She definitely went for the same haircut but not just her hair but it was her front bangs too that had multi layers. Amrita styled each layer with curling iron, which made her hair look even more beautiful. This haircut is ideal especially for those who have broad forehead.

    Happy Birthday, Amrita Arora!

    Pic Credits: Amrita Arora's Instagram

    Story first published: Sunday, January 31, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
