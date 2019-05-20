How To Choose The Right Hair Parting Based On Your Face Shape Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

While taking proper care of your hair is essential, the way you style your hair plays an important role in your overall appearance. And when it comes to styling the hair, the way you part your hair makes a huge difference.

But what most of us don't give much thought about while parting our hair is the shape of our face. The way you should style your hair to complement your look and accentuate your features depends mainly on how you part your hair.

You can either side part, deep side part or middle part your hair and you should know which works best for you depending on the shape of your face. And if you want to experiment with different haircuts and hairstyles, but are sceptical about how it might end up looking, knowing the best way to part your hair can do the heavy lifting for you.

In this article, we will dive into the different face shapes and the hair parting that would look best on them. So, sit back, relax and read on.

1. For The Round Face - Deep Side Parting With Long Bang

A round-shaped face is a bit tricky to style. If you go slightly off with your styling, the round shape overpowers the whole look and make your face look a lot bigger.

To tackle this issue, side part your hair. However, you need to twitch the parting a little and go for a deep side parting. A deep side parting is a parting in which you part your hair closer to your ears as opposed to in line with the arch of your eyebrow as in the case of a normal side parting.

To further accentuate your features and give an elongated look to your face, opt for long bangs that cover a part of your face. You can part your face from any side you think looks better on you.

In certain cases, for a less round face, middle parting with hair left open, such that it slightly covers your face on both sides, also works well. It helps to make your face look slim and elongated.

2. For The Oval Face - Any Parting

The best face shape to play with various hair partings is an oval face. Those with an oval-shaped face can choose to part their hair in any way they like - be it side parting or middle parting, anything will complement them.

Furthermore, if you have an oval face, you can play with various styles and lengths of bangs, fringes and haircuts, and more often than not it will fetch you many compliments. So, don't hold yourself back and go play with your hair.

3. For The Square Face - Side Parting With Bangs

A square face means that you have a wide and strong jawline and a broad forehead. While the round face has a softness to it, square-shaped face have sharp features.

Although, sharp features are something we all desire, it becomes a little difficult to style your hair in the case of a square face. To soften your face a bit and to hide the width of the square face, it is best to part to side part your hair coupled with some short to medium bangs to cover your forehead a little. Side swept hair will also help to conceal the width of your jawline and hence complement the shape of your face.

4. For The Diamond Face - Side Parting

A sharp jawline and a chiselled face is what sets apart the diamond face from the rest. A side parting works best for a diamond face.

Side-parted and side-swept hair will help to soften the sharpness of the jawline as well as cover the narrow hairline. You can also opt for bangs that compliment the side parting and cover your forehead as well. To further accentuate the shape of your more, try to curl your hair in loose waves and part your hair from the side.

Alternatively, you can go for a slightly off-centre middle parting. This will cover your forehead from both the sides and reduce the sharpness of your jawline.

5. For The Oblong Face - Centre Parting

The first thing that comes to your mind must be, 'what is an oblong face?'. Well, an oblong face is one that is slightly elongated with the same width throughout, from the forehead to the chin.

So, how can we create the illusion of a fuller face? By parting the hair from the centre. A middle parting should be your parting of choice, if you have an oblong face.

A middle parting with the hair that falls on either side will help to hide the length of our face as well as add volume to your face. You can try long bangs that part in the middle to make a change in your look.

6. For The Heart Face - Side Parting

Another face shape for which side parting works is heart shape. A heart face shape entails a strong jawline with a pointed chin. And hence, a side parting works well for it.

A side parting will help to soften your sharp features and flatter your face shape. It will also help to make your chin less pointed. You can also opt for a deep side parting and it will have the same effect. It depends on your preference and what you think looks best on you.

However, if you have long hair that reach below your waist, you might find a centre parting will look best on you. The side parting works best for short to medium length hair.

7. For The Pear Face - Deep Side Parting

A pear-shaped faced is one that has a wider jawline and a narrow hairline. Hence, the parting you need for this shape of the face is the one that helps to conceal the width of the jawline.

A deep side parting will help you achieve that. It will help conceal the jawline and provide a balance to your face. You can choose to part your hair any side. Just keep in mind to part your hair closer to your ears and let the hair fall on your forehead towards your jawline. Curl your hair in loose waves at the ends and scrunch them up a bit to add some volume to your hair and you'll see the difference.

There you go! Now that you know about which parting complements what face shape, you'll be more equipped the next time you want to style your hair or get a haircut. Happy styling!