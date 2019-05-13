17 Amazing Hairstyles For Women With Big Forehead Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Hair is an important aspect of your appearance and a nice, chic hairstyle can bind the whole look together. However, if you have a big forehead, it becomes a little tricky to style the hair. The look often feels incomplete and you feel the need to cover your forehead.

The way you style your hair can make a whole lot of difference. With a few twists here and there, you can easily hide the broad forehead under those luscious locks. If you also have a broad forehead and you are looking for some styling tips, these hairstyles can save the day for you and make you look chic and edgy at the same time.

You will notice that the main thing that can help with a broad forehead are bangs. In fact, your broad forehead will complement the bangs. Bangs will cover up your forehead and help you style your hair. But, you need to decide for yourself the length and style of your bangs.

That being said, let's move on to the hairstyles that are ideal for women with a broad forehead.

1. Layered Bangs

Layer cut is a cut most of us are familiar with. It will not only help to cover your broad forehead, but also give a definition to your hair. The first layer is the most essential part of this. You can decide the length of the first layer according to your preference and then side or a middle part it to cover your forehead and enhance your look.

How to do

Get a layered haircut.

Gently comb through your hair so as to detangle them as well as define the layers.

Now, using a comb, do a side parting or a middle parting of the hair.

Sweep the side-parted hair to the sides and let it fall on your forehead. If you middle part your hair, let it cover your forehead from both sides and frame your face.

You can either keep the rest of your hair open or tie it in a half ponytail.

2. Side Bun

A bun on the side with the front hair swept sidewards is another hairstyle that will complement a broad forehead. The best part about this hairstyle is that you don't necessarily need bangs to do this quick and easy hairstyle.

How to do

Wash your hair and let them air-dry.

Comb through your hair to remove all the knots.

Do a side parting and leave out the front the section of your hair.

Take the rest of your hair and tie it in a side ponytail.

Apply a voluminising spray on your ponytail and tease it down.

Now, twist your ponytail and pull on it a little for a fuller appearance.

Wrap the ponytail around its base to make a bun and secure the end using some bobby pins.

Now take the front section of the hair you left earlier (you can straighten it if you want), put it flat against your forehead, take it back towards the bun and secure it using bobby pins at the opposite side of your bun.

3. Straight Fringe

A straight fringe can cover up your whole forehead and give you a professional look. This is, however, ideal for people with straight hair.

How to do

Get yourself front fringes that reach up to your eyebrows.

Straighten your hair and gently comb through them.

Let your straightened fringes fall on your forehead such that they completely cover it.

Let the rest of your hair loose to give yourself that chic and professional look.

4. Side Braid

A side braid with bangs swept sidewards is another hairstyle that is ideal if you have a broad forehead.

How to do

Comb through your hair.

Side part your hair from the front and lay the bangs on your forehead.

Sweep the rest of your hair towards the opposite side of your bangs and rest it in front of your shoulder. Now braid your hair. You braid can be as put together or as messy as you want.

Pull a little on your braid to add volume.

Use a little hair spray to keep everything in place.

5. Bob Cut With Bangs

A bob cut is the latest trend these days. You can use this stylish cut to give yourself an edgy look as well as solve the issue of your broad forehead.

How to do

Get your hair cut in a bob cut with fringes in the front.

Side part your hair and lay the front fringes on your forehead so as to cover it.

Comb through the rest of your hair and you are done.

6. Wavy Hairstyle

A wavy hairstyle not only adds to your overall appearance, but it also makes your hair appear voluminous. Besides, done properly, it can complement a broad forehead.

How to do

Get your hair cut with front fringes.

Spray some heat protectant on your hair.

Using a curling rod, curl your hair in loose waves.

Let the hair cool down and run your fingers through the hair.

Let your fringes fall on your forehead. You can either straighten your fringes or go for a messy front look.

7. Messy Half Bun With Bangs

This hairdo will let you have the fun of both the worlds. A messy half bun will give you a BOHO look and the bangs will cover up your forehead.

How to do

Get your hair cut with front bangs.

Comb through your hair.

Straighten your bangs and let them fall on your forehead.

Take half of your hair and tie it into a ponytail at the top of your head.

Twist the ponytail and wrap it around the base to make a bun.

Secure the end using some bobby pins and pull on the bun a little.

Use some hair spray to set everything in place.

8. Messy Curls

Who doesn't love curls? Curls work like a charm to cover your large forehead as well as give you a wild look. Messy curls are the best when you don't want to fuss with your hair much, but still, don't want to be conscious of your forehead all the time. This is also one of the hairstyles that can be done with or without getting bangs or fringes.

How to do

Comb through your hair.

Apply a heat protectant all over your hair.

Using a curling rod, curl all of your hair.

Let them cool down a bit before running your fingers through the hair and scrunching them up a little for that messy look.

Roughly side part your hair and let the messy curls fall on your forehead and cover it up a little.

9. Loose Bun

A messy and loose bun with side fringes on the front can effectively hide your forehead and accentuate your look at the same try. Moreover, it suitable for multiple occasions, be it your casual office time or relaxing evening out.

How to do

Get your hair cut with front fringes.

Comb through your hair.

Side part your hair from the front and sweep the fringes to one side.

Tie the rest of your hair in a loose ponytail at the back of your head.

Twist the ponytail and tug on it a little.

Wrap the ponytail loosely around its base to make a bun.

Secure the ends of your hair using some bobby pins.

Tug on the bun a little to loosen it up a bit.

10. Side Bangs

This is the easiest thing you can do with your hair. This is ideal for straight hair and will give you a chic look without much effort.

How to do

Get your hair cut with front bangs.

Apply a heat protectant on your hair.

You can either straighten all your hair or just the bangs as per your preference.

Side part your fringes and lay them flat on your forehead away from your eyes.

Comb through the rest of your hair and leave them be.

11. Messy Blunt Cut

Remember the time when a blunt cut was the 'IT' thing. Well, the short hair trend is back and this can be a boon for all the women out there with big foreheads.

How to do

Get your hair cut in a blunt cut that such that your hair reach up to your shoulder.

You can either comb through your hair and let them be or curl them in loose waves for a messy yet chic look.

Side part your hair from the front and let it fall on your forehead such that it covers half of it.

Let the rest of your hair loose.

12. Middle Parted Fringes

Another alternative to the side bangs we discussed earlier is the middle parted fringes. This will frame your face and cover your forehead. This is the best option if you feel middle parting works best for you instead of a side parting.

How to do

Get your hair cut with middle parted fringes.

Apply a heat protectant on your hair.

Part your hair from the middle and straighten your hair.

Let the fringes fall on the sides of your forehead and frame your face.

You can either let the rest of your hair loose or tie it up in a bun or a ponytail.

13. Curtain Bangs

Well, the next option you have is curtain bangs. This is your regular bangs styled away from your face, just like a tied curtain. This hairstyle can come in handy if you are going for a fun night out and want to try something different.

How to do

Get your hair cut with long bangs.

Part your bangs from the middle and place them on your forehead towards your ears and away from your eyes.

You can let the rest of your hair loose or tie it up in a high bun.

14. Curled Bun

If you are a lover of buns, you surely are going to love this one. Tying your curled hair loosely in a bun will add to your look and take the attention away from your forehead.

How to do

Apply a heat protectant all over your hair.

Using a curling rod, curl your hair.

Let them cool down before brushing your fingers through the curls to loosen them up a little.

Now make a messy puff in the front and secure it using some bobby pins.

Take the rest of your hair at the back and tie it into a loose ponytail.

Twist and wrap the ponytail around its base so as to make a bun.

Secure the bun using some bobby pins and tug on the bun a little to loosen it up a bit.

Use some hair spray to set everything in place.

15. Low Ponytail

For a casual yet poised look, try a messy low ponytail. This is quite simple to do yet it adds a lot to your look. This is again hairstyle that you can make do with or without bangs.

How to do

Comb through your hair.

Side part your hair from the front.

Apply a heat protectant to your hair.

Using a curling iron, loosely curl your hair from the middle to the ends.

Lay the side-parted hair flat on your forehead and tie your hair back at the base of your neck to make a low ponytail.

16. Side-Swept Hair

This is again a quite simple hairstyle but works like a charm to hide your big forehead and give you a chic and pretty look.

How to do

Get your hair cut with front fringes.

Apply a heat protectant to your hair.

Straighten your hair.

Side part your hair from the front and let the fringes fall on your forehead.

Sweep the rest of your hair to the opposite side of your parting and let it rest on your shoulder.

17. Bun With Asymmetric Fringes

To add a wild look to your bun, try some asymmetric fringes. This surely isn't everybody's cup of tea but it certainly is worth a try.

How to use

Get your hair cut with asymmetric fringes.

Comb through the hair and let the fringes fall messily on your forehead.

Tie the rest of your hair in a bun at the back of your hair.

Use some hair spray to set everything in place.

There you go! These hairstyles will not only cover your broad forehead but will also help you notch up your hair game. Try these and tell us which hairstyle you liked the most.