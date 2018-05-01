What Is Wet Dandruff And How To Get Rid Of It?

A lot of people tend to suffer from dandruff, which is one of the most rigid and common hair problems. However, proper hair care and dandruff prevention and treatment measures can help you in effectively getting rid of this problem. But before you start using all the suitable methods to treat your dandruff, you need to first find out the type or cause of the dandruff condition you suffer from.

Dandruff Types And Knowing Which Condition You Suffer From

There are two common types of dandruff flakes called the dry and wet dandruff (or the oily dandruff). The dry type is usually way less severe when compared to the oily or wet dandruff. The symptoms like itching or flaking can be quite common, but the dry type of dandruff can fall off your hair because of being normally and loosely spread over.

You can get a good oil treatment done on your hair in order to effectively reduce and further prevent such types of dandruff flakes. But, if you are facing wet dandruff issues, you might need to work a little more harder in order to cure it and further prevent it.

How Does Wet Dandruff Occur

The phenomenon of the skin of the head or the scalp producing oil or sebum is common. This natural process makes sure the scalp stays moisturised. But this becomes a problem when the scalp overproduces sebum from the sebaceous glands raising some serious concerns.

Abnormally high secretion of sebum leads to the formation of oily scales on one's scalp, creating a very stubborn dandruff type that remains stuck to the hair and the scalp. If dirt particles get trapped on the greasy and sticky scalp, the condition gets worse, triggering infections or severe itching. Dandruff can adversely affect even one's eyebrows or face.

Suggestions Regarding The Causes, Cure And Prevention Of Wet Dandruff

1. The moment you discover that you have wet dandruff issues, it might not be advisable for you to use strong shampoos with bold tags saying "anti-dandruff" right away. They may not always be such a good choice for you. Such shampoos might contain strong chemicals or cleansing agents that might add up to those existing problems affecting your scalp and might also further adversely affect the quality of your hair.

Instead, you can use mild shampoos that are herbal or organic in nature as effective hair cleansers which can offer you some great results, also without causing further damage to your scalp or hair. This is something that hair experts advise people to do.

2. Your scalp might itch extremely because of all the dirt and oil along with the sticky dandruff on your hair. You need to wash your scalp as well as hair quite frequently to remove all the excess dust particles, oil and dirt from your hair. Maintaining cleanliness on your scalp might help you keep dandruff and its symptoms, like infections and itching, in proper control.

Massage your head with a good brush regularly after shampooing your hair. The brush bristles will help you effectively stimulate your scalp, which will it turn help in cleansing it a better way. You can also get positive results when you brush your hair, even when you are not shampooing it.

3. You need to remember to rinse through your hair quite thoroughly every time after you wash your hair. Try to avoid the use of hair dryers or hair sprays too much as the overuse of such products can further harm your hair. Hair sprays can harm your hair by clogging the pores on your scalp, while the hair dryers might cause dryness, both end up making your already existing dandruff problem even worse.

4. If you ever feel that your scalp is suddenly all extra oily and greasy, you should know that this has probably occurred as a result of the recent overuse of your hair products. Heavy conditioners or extra-moisturising shampoos might leave thick residues on your scalp making it oilier than usual, which is why you need to try avoiding the overuse of such products.

You need to make sure you have a healthy lifestyle, too, apart from just using techniques and products to keep your scalp and hair dandruff free. A healthy lifestyle involving the right diet and intake of plenty of fluids and water; exposure to the lowest possible levels of stress is also extremely important. Maintaining all this will not only help in the proper nourishment of your hair, but will also ensure that your entire system and body remains healthy. This will also help you effectively get rid of the wet dandruff condition to some extent.

5. If you ever notice that your scalp has abnormal flaking or itchiness, try to get the wet dandruff condition that you have properly treated. Not taking measures and letting this dandruff condition prevail longer than it should might cause some serious scalp infections or even a substantial loss of hair. In order to keep your hair, head and mind clean and fresh, along with keeping dandruff problems away, make sure you clean your scalp and hair thoroughly, properly and regularly.