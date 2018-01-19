Ways To Use Onion Juice For Hair Growth: Before & After

At some point of time in our lives, we all must have stopped to stare in admiration at someone who has been blessed with long hair.

Often, such an encounter invokes jealousy too. If given an opportunity, many of us would like to grow our hair long, but before we know it, nature takes its own course.

However, if one were to listen to nature, we could all use one of its most commonly found bounties - onion juice for hair growth.

You heard it right. Onion juice is one of the most effective solutions for all troubles related to hair growth.

Onion juice is rich in sulphur (the component that gives it the distinct stench), which slows down the thinning and breaking of hair.

Rich in antioxidants, onion juice is known to cure premature graying. Onion juice also helps improve blood circulation to the scalp, making sure the hair follicles receive the necessary amount of nutrients and nourishment.

As a bonus, onion juice can be used with a number of other products, depending on our necessity, to arrest premature graying, boost hair growth and maintain the overall health of the scalp, hair and hair follicles.

So, here are some ways in which onion juice can be used for hair growth. Take a look.

1. Onion Juice For Hair Growth

Dabbing juice of one large onion on your scalp helps boost hair growth by activating and nourishing the hair follicles.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of Onion Juice

1 Cotton Pad

Process:

a) Dip the cotton swab completely in the onion juice; it should be saturated with the juice.

b) Dab the onion juice all over the scalp and massage it gently into the scalp.

c) Allow it to sit for fifteen minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency To Apply Onion Juice For Hair Growth:

Repeat this process every other day

2. Castor Oil & Onion Juice For Hair Growth

Another product well known for its positive effects towards hair growth stimulation is castor oil. It is known to keep the scalp cool and provide moisture to dry hair.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of Onion Juice

2 tbsp of Castor Oil

Process:

a) Mix onion juice and castor oil till you get a homogeneous solution.

b) Apply the mixture on your scalp and massage in gentle circular motions.

c) Let it sit for an hour before washing your hair with a mild shampoo.

Frequency To Apply Castor Oil & Onion Juice For Hair Growth:

Once in two days

3. Ginger & Onion Juice For Hair Growth

Ginger has been known for centuries for its anti-inflammatory properties. It is another product that boosts the circulation of blood to the hair follicles.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of Ginger Juice

1 tbsp of Onion Juice

Process:

a) Combine both the ingredients and mix well.

b) Apply this solution on the scalp and massage it for a couple of minutes gently on your scalp.

c) Allow it to sit for half an hour and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency To Apply Ginger & Onion Juice For Hair Growth:

Use this solution on your scalp on alternate days

4. Olive Oil & Onion Juice For Hair Growth

One of the best anti-dandruff products that is easily available in all our pantries is olive oil. Using olive oil with onion juice regularly on the scalp will result in your hair having a natural shine.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp of Onion Juice

1½ tbsp of Olive Oil

Process:

a) Combine the two until you get a desired consistency.

b) Apply this mixture generously onto the scalp and massage it gently for a few minutes, working your fingers in circular motions.

c) Leave this on your hair for two hours and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency To Apply Olive Oil & Onion Juice For Hair Growth:

Use this on alternate days for best results.

5. Honey & Onion Juice For Hair Growth

Millions of people from all cultures across the world use honey as a moisturizer. For centuries, it has been a staple for beauty and general health. When applied to hair too, it locks in the moisture and is thus excellent for those who have a dry hair type.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of Onion Juice

½ tbsp of Raw Honey

Process:

a) Mix the ingredients till they form a thick solution.

b) Apply this mixture on the scalp and massage for a couple of minutes in a circular motion.

c) Leave it on for an hour before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency To Apply Honey & Onion Juice For Hair Growth:

Repeat this process thrice a week

6. Coconut Oil & Onion Juice For Hair Growth

Indians have been using coconut oil to massage their hair with for centuries without knowing what a wonder product it is. It is the reason why a majority of Indians, women especially, have strong, healthy hair. It is a highly penetrative, doesn't require much massaging to be absorbed into the scalp and bestows on onion juice its anti-bacterial properties.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of Onion Juice

2 tbsp of Coconut Oil

Process:

a) Combine the ingredients till they are well combined.

b) Apply this mixture on the scalp and massage gently for a couple of minutes.

c) Leave it on the scalp for at least half an hour and wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency To Apply Coconut Oil & Onion Juice For Hair Growth:

Use this on your scalp every alternate day

7. Garlic & Onion Juice For Hair Growth

Another sulphur-rich product that can be used for boosting hair growth is garlic. It is also rich in calcium and zinc, which will help thicken the hair strands and increase volume.

Ingredients:

1 tsp of Garlic Juice

1 tbsp of Onion Juice

1 tbsp of Olive Oil

Process:

a) Mix the ingredients till they are all well combined.

b) Apply it onto the scalp and massage gently for a couple of minutes.

c) Let it sit for an hour before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency To Apply Garlic & Onion Juice For Hair Growth:

Try this pack every other day for best results

8. Egg & Onion Juice For Hair Growth

Eggs contain most of the nutrients needed for healthy hair - be it proteins, essential fatty acid or vitamin D. If you are bothered by the smell, add a few drops of your favourite essential oil, or try rosemary or lavender essential oils.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of Onion Juice

1 Whole Egg

Process:

a) Whisk the egg and onion juice together till you get a smooth mixture.

b) Apply this mixture from the roots to the ends; wear a shower cap and allow it to sit for a minimum of thirty minutes.

c) Make sure to wash with cool water, as it will also help to control the smell of the egg.

Frequency To Apply Egg & Onion Juice For Hair Growth:

This pack can be used twice a week

9. Rum & Onion Juice For Hair Growth

Yes, you heard us right! Rum and other such alcohols have been used in combination with onion juice to promote hair growth.

Ingredients:

3-4 Onions (with the juice extracted)

1 bottle of Rum

Process:

a) Chop the onions into smaller pieces and soak in the rum overnight.

b) Apply one tablespoon at a time of the onion-infused rum and massage into the scalp gently.

c) Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency To Apply Rum & Onion Juice For Hair Growth:

Try this thrice a week for best results

10. Lemon Juice & Onion Juice For Hair Growth

Lemon juice is very effective for fighting dandruff because of its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal nature.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of Onion Juice

1 tbsp of Lemon Juice

Process:

a) Combine the ingredients till you get an even solution.

b) Apply it all over the scalp and massage gently - you might feel some tingling sensation because of the citric acid in the lemon.

c) Leave it on for an hour and then wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency To Apply Lemon Juice & Onion Juice For Hair Growth:

Use this twice a week for best results

11. Potato Juice & Onion Juice For Hair Growth

Potatoes tend to get a bad name unnecessarily - raw potatoes are high in vitamins C and B, as also minerals like iron and zinc. Iron is extremely essential for hair growth and a deficiency of iron can lead to severe hair loss in worst cases.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of Onion Juice

2 tbsp of Potato Juice

Process:

a) Combine both the ingredients till you get a smooth mixture.

b) Apply it evenly on the scalp and massage gently for a couple of minutes.

c) Allow it to sit for ten minutes before washing it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency To Apply Potato Juice & Onion Juice For Hair Growth:

Treat your hair to this solution every alternate day for best results

12. Onion Hair Rinse For Hair Growth

If you have a little more time on your hands, say on a weekend, try the onion hair rinse. The smell may be a deterrent but it does wonders to your hair.

Ingredients:

4-5 finely chopped Onions

1 litre of Water

Process:

a) Boil the onions in the water and set it aside for a couple of hours to cool down.

b) Strain the liquid and add it to a jug.

c) Once you have shampooed your hair, pour the onion rinse on your hair and do not rinse any further.

Frequency:

Try it at least twice a week for best results.