Ways To Use Baking Soda For Dandruff

Dandruff is a common issue face by most of us out here. Dry and flaky scalp often leads to dandruff. And not taking proper care of dandruff during the early stages often leads to other issues like hair fall, itchy scalp and other infections on the scalp. But there is nothing to worry since we have a solution here. This time it is nothing else but baking soda.

Baking soda is being widely used in shampoos and other hair care products these days. The anti-septic properties of baking soda helps in preventing any kind of fungal infections that causes dandruff. Also it helps in maintaining the pH balance of the scalp that ultimately helps in retaining the natural moisturisers of the scalp.

Today we will how we can use baking soda along with other ingredients to treat the stubborn dandruff. Read on.

Lemon And Baking Soda

Ingredients

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp of baking soda

How To Do

1. Mix together baking soda and lemon juice to make a paste.

2. Gently massage this mixture on the scalp and leave it on for few minutes.

3. After few minutes rinse it off in normal water.

Baking Soda And Apple Cider Vinegar

Ingredients

2 tbsp baking soda

2-3 tbsp apple cider vinegar

How To Do

1. Mix both the ingredients well.

2. Apply it on the scalp and leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

3. Later rinse it off in normal water.

Baking Soda And Olive Oil

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp olive oil

How To Do

1. Slightly warm the oil and mix it together with egg yolk.

2. Now add the baking soda and mix both all the ingredients together so that no lumps are formed.

3. Now apply this on your scalp and leave it for 20 minutes.

4. Wash it off in cold water.

5. You can apply this once in a week for better results.

Baking Soda And Coconut Oil

Ingredients

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp honey

How To Do

1. Add honey and baking soda to coconut oil and combine all the3 ingredients well.

2. Apply this mixture on your scalp and leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

3. Later rinse it off using normal water.

4. You can use this mask twice a week for better results.

Baking Soda And Tea Tree Oil

Ingredients

2 tsp baking soda

A few drops of tea tree oil

How To Do

1. First mix all the ingredients together.

2. Apply this mixture and massage gently on your hair and scalp.

3. Let it stay for 15 minutes and later rinse it off in normal water.

4. Use this remedy once in a week.

Disclaimer

These remedies are not quick remedies and will take some time to cure dandruff. Therefore, it is recommended to keep using these remedies regularly until you notice a difference.

Also since baking soda contains alkaline properties your hair might look bad in the first wash. However there is nothing to worry as your hair will look healthier after few washes.