Treating Oily Scalp With Home Remedies

1. Baking Soda:

Baking soda is a great ingredient for absorbing excessive oil. It is alkaline in nature and helps balance the pH of the scalp. Mix baking soda and water, to make a paste and apply this on to your scalp, and not the entire length of the hair.

It can be really drying if applied to all of the hair. Moreover, if your oily scalp has started to give off an unpleasant smell, this remedy will help you get rid of that as well. Wash this off with your shampoo after fifteen to twenty minutes, and follow with a conditioner. You can do this once every week.

2. Aloe Vera Gel:

Aloe vera helps to detoxify the scalp while nourishing it. The vitamins in aloe vera gel are really good to control the secretion of oil from the scalp. For this, apply aloe vera gel all over your hair, paying specific attention to the scalp.

Leave it on for fifteen minutes, or till it dries, and then wash off with any shampoo like you usually would. An added bonus is that aloe vera gel acts as a great conditioner for the hair and leaves the hair looking soft and smooth.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar is another ingredient that is well known for its ability to balance the oil production and the pH level of the scalp. This may smell a bit too strong and unpleasant, but not to worry, as the smell will go away once you wash your hair.

Mix three parts of water, with one part of apple cider vinegar and apply this on your scalp. Let it dry completely and then shampoo your hair as you usually would. This is even a really good remedy if you have dandruff.

4. Lemon Juice:

Lemon juice has citric acid in it, which makes the pH balance of the scalp go back to normal. It also balances production of sebum on the scalp. Apply lemon juice on your scalp about half an hour before you shampoo it. Do this every time before you shampoo to balance the oil production in the scalp.

5. Tea Tree Oil:

Tea tree oil is well known for its abilities to reduce oil production and its anti-bacterial properties. For this, add a few drops of concentrated tea tree oil to your shampoo. Wash and condition your hair like you usually would.

Tea tree oil also helps get rid of dandruff and fungal infections on the scalp. This can be done once a week, as tea tree oil is a very strong ingredient and can be drying on the hair if used too often.

6. Green Tea:

Green tea helps moisturise the scalp, without making it too oily. If you have bumps or acne on your scalp due to excess of sebum production, this remedy is for you.

Make a mug of green tea and let it cool. Use this as a last rinse after you shampoo your hair. This will not only reduce the greasiness of your scalp, but will also make your hair soft and shiny.

7. Tomato:

Tomato pulp has citric acid in it. So if lemon juice seems to be too strong for you to use, you can use tomatoes, as they are a lot gentler in terms of the citric acid content. Apply tomato pulp on your scalp, leave it on for half an hour, and then wash and condition as you normally would. Do this thrice every week.

8. Vodka:

Vodka is a really good hair and scalp tonic, as it helps to close up the pores that secrete oil. For this, mix one part of vodka into two parts of water. After shampooing your hair, apply this mixture on your scalp and the entire length of your hair.

This will balance the sebum production in the scalp and normalize the pH levels of the scalp. Wash the vodka off with plain, cool water. Do this once every week.

We hope our tips help you get rid of oily scalp.