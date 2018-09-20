Bangs For Curly Hair? Try These Cool Tips To Ace The Look

No matter what your hairstyle is, bangs always make you look good. They tend to enhance your facial features, making your face look pretty. But not everybody can master the art of managing bangs.

At times, it is easier to manage hair, or bangs to be specific, for those with straight and silky hair. But what about those who have curly hair? Curly hair can be really unmanageable at times. And, managing bangs in such times can be a real challenge. But, not any more. Today, at Boldsky, we have curated some quick and handy tips that will help you overcome your hair problems and manage those bangs for curly hair with ease.

To help you ace the art of perfect bangs for curly hair, listed below are some cool tips and tricks. But, before you move on to these tips, there is something you must know - what are the types of bangs that are suitable for curly hair?

Types Of Bangs For Curly Hair

Curly hair in itself is a blessing - but that is if you know how to carry it gracefully. Did you know that there are specific types of bangs that are a perfect pick for curly hair? Listed below are some of those you can actually pick - depending on your hair type:

1. Choppy bangs

Choppy bangs are basically very edgy and look great with curly hair - specifically thick hair. No matter if you have short hair or long hair, choppy bangs are a perfect pick. Choppy bangs usually cover your forehead, however, they are not blunt. They also draw attention to your eyes.

2. Parted bangs

As the name suggests, parted bangs are basically hair parted in the centre. It could be side partition as well - depending on your face cut and preference. These type of bangs are mostly recommended for those with long curly hair.

3. Side-swept bangs

Side-swept bangs are another great pick for those with curly hair. These type of bangs are suitable for all hair types - curly or straight. These bangs usually come on one side - according to your preference. Those with slightly curly hair and a symmetrical face cut can go for these type of bangs as it will give your face an unusual edge.

4. Long & angled Bangs

It is no secret that curls make your hair look shorter than it actually is. Therefore, it is always advisable for those having curly hair that they keep their bangs long. Long bangs are a perfect choice for those with curly hair. Also, giving your bangs an angled look can actually accentuate your look and frame your face better.

Tips To Wear Bangs For Curly Hair

Prep your hair

Before beginning with any kind of hair styling, it is always a good habit to prep your hair. Begin prepping your hair by using a hair serum for your curls. Use a smooth and shine hair serum for this. Cleanse your tresses and then apply a hair serum.

Embrace the natural curly fringe

One needs to always remember that natural is always the best. If you have a natural curly fringe, you must learn to embrace it and work on it to make it better rather than going for a different type of fringe look. Natural fringes look more versatile than you think. Whether it's wavy, too curly, too short or too long - natural is always the best, don't you think?

Go messy

If you are the one with curly hair, you can really go messy and not care. It will still bring out the best in you and make your face look appealing. That's the best part of having curls and those with this type of hair will actually agree to this.

If you have messy curls, you can simply pull your hair into a tall ponytail or a bun and yet manage to look good and presentable. And, it actually works!

Heating products are a saviour

Well, they truly are! Especially when you have an office presentation, a function to attend, or a date, heat styling products help a lot to make your bangs look presentable. Those with straight hair can still comb their bangs and get through, but those with curly hair might need a bit more effort. This is when hair styling products come into the picture. Investing in a curling or a flat iron is actually worth it if you have curly hair and bangs.

Well, the curly hair and bags combo is not that bad after all, isn't it? It's all about how you manage it and bring out the best of both worlds and manage to look appealing and presentable all the time. It's time you embrace your curls and get those crazy bangs too!

Must Read: Tips To Tame Curly Hair