DIY Homemade Conditioners For Curly Hair

Curly hair might look awesome externally, but it can be at times difficult to manage. You have to be really careful in taking care of curly hair or else the result will be dry, damaged and frizzy hair.

Curly hair has the tendency of becoming really dry easily and turn frizzy. One reason for this is because the natural oils produced by the scalp fail to reach the bottom of the hair because of the curls. Therefore, it dries up fast due to lack of moisturization.

We have all come across several ready-made conditioners that claim to give 100% moisturization. But these can be harmful in the long run due to the chemical content present in it. So, what's the alternative? Of course, it is the homemade conditioners. Try these awesome homemade conditioners yourself and let us know about the results.

Egg And Olive Oil Conditioner

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do:

1. In a bowl, whisk an egg.

2. Add 1 tbsp of olive oil and mix them well.

3. Apply this all over your hair and cover it with a shower cap and blow dry it in low heat for a few minutes.

4. After few minutes, rinse it off with a regular shampoo.

Lemon Juice And Coconut Milk Conditioners

Ingredients:

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp coconut milk

2 tsp olive oil

How to do:

1. In a bowl, add 1 tbsp of coconut milk and 2 tbsp olive oil.

2. Squeeze some fresh lemon juice into the mixture.

3. Mix all the ingredients together and apply it on your hair and scalp.

4. Leave it on for 20 minutes and then wash it off with a regular shampoo in lukewarm water.

Honey And Coconut Milk Conditioners

Ingredients:

1 cup coconut milk

4 tbsp honey

How to do:

1. Mix together coconut milk and raw honey.

2. Shampoo your hair first and then apply this mixture from the roots to the tip of your hair.

3. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then rinse it off in cool water.

Castor Oil And Egg Conditioner

Ingredients:

1 tbsp castor oil

1 egg

How to do:

1. In a bowl, whisk a whole egg.

2. Add 1 tbsp of castor oil and mix the ingredients well.

3. Divide your hair into sections and apply the mixture thoroughly on the hair and cover it with a shower cap.

4. Leave it on for an hour.

5. You can wash it off after an hour with a regular shampoo and cold water.

Banana And Honey Conditioners

Ingredients:

1-2 bananas

2 teaspoons honey

How to do:

1. Mash up 1-2 ripe bananas and add 2 teaspoons of honey.

2. Mix it into a paste and use it as a hair mask.

3. Shampoo the hair after half an hour.

4. Apply this banana mask once a week to get better and faster results.

Olive Oil And Rose Water

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp rose water

How to do:

1. Add the suggested amounts of ingredients in a bowl. Stir well to form a mixture.

2. Take a bit of the mixture in your hands and rub the small quantity on to your hair, gently, while your hair is still wet after a wash.

3. Avoid rubbing the leave-in conditioner on to your scalp and use it just on the ends.

4. Do not rinse your hair after an application.

5. You can also store it in a spray bottle and use it as per your convenience.

Egg And Mayonnaise Conditioner

Ingredients:

2 eggs

4 tbsp mayonnaise

How to do:

1. Take two whole eggs and add 4 tablespoons of mayonnaise.

2. Mix them well until it forms a smooth mixture.

3. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to form a fine mixture.

4. Apply this mixture on your hair.

5. Rinse with cold water using a sulphate-free shampoo after 30 minutes.