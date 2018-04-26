Tips And Tricks To Care For Your Hair While Swimming

Swimming is always fun, isn't it? But have you ever wondered that the chlorine and other harmful chemicals contained in pool water can damage your hair? But do not worry. There's always some solution if you take some time out in following some simple tips prior and post swimming.

We tend to try various home remedies or buy different products from the market to treat this. But we are not aware that this also can be caused by our carelessness and some mistakes that we unconsciously make, which leads to the damage of our hair.

Since water in the pool contains chlorine, it will lead to a chemical reaction if your hair is chemically treated. In order to avoid your hair colour from fading at a faster rate, stay away from pools or use a shower cap whenever you go for swimming.

This can be easily solved using home remedies and some tips that can be followed the next time you go for swimming. So, let us have a look at what those are.

Before Swimming

Tie Your Hair Into A Braid

Before you go for swimming, tie your long hair into a braid. This will help your hair from getting tangled. Rather than swimming with open hair, braiding will help in keeping your hair in order. You can use a hat or a hair product with SPF if you are just sunbathing.

Wet Your Hair Before You Swim

As water in the pool contains chlorine, it is advised to take a quick shower in non-chlorinated water before going for swimming. This will protect your hair from absorbing the chlorine in water which has high chances of damaging your hair.

Oil Your Hair

Another way to protect your hair from the damage of chlorine is oiling your hair. Oiling acts as a protecting layer to your scalp. It also protects your hair from turning green due to chlorine water if it is colored. You can use any oil of your choice for example, olive oil, coconut oil, almond oil, etc., for this purpose. Just massage some oil on your scalp and hair and you are good to go.

Apply A Leave-in Conditioner

You can also protect your hair by using a thick layer of leave-in conditioner before you go for swimming. It protects your hair follicles and scalp from the chlorine and other harmful chemicals present in pool water.

Wear A Swimming Cap

Wearing your swimming cap will protect your hair from sun damage and will prevent your hair from absorbing the chlorine water. You can use either silicon caps or latex caps which work the best in protecting your hair. If you are using a conditioner before getting into the water, then latex caps are the best, as it gives the perfect grip.

After Swimming

Wash It off

As soon as you come out from a swim, have a quick shower. This is mainly to wash off the chlorine your hair has absorbed while in the pool water. Leaving chlorine on the hair can bleach out your hair, especially if it is coloured or chemically treated. So, don't be lazy to do so!

Remedies To Remove Chlorine From Hair

Baking Soda

Baking soda is the best known cleaning agent, that helps in cleaning off the chlorine present in your hair.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp baking soda

1 cup of water

Method:

Mix the baking soda and water to make a thick paste in a bowl. Apply this paste on your scalp and hair and leave it on for 30-40 seconds. Later, rinse it off in normal water followed by shampooing and conditioning your hair with a mild shampoo. You can repeat this 2-3 times in a weak.

Tomato

Tomato helps in reducing the damage caused due to chlorine in your hair and also helps in retaining the moisture of your hair.

Ingredients:

3-4 tomatoes

Method:

Take 3-4 tomatoes, depending on the length of your hair. Blend it to form a thick paste. Wash your hair first and apply this tomato paste on your hair and scalp. Let it stay for 30-40 minutes and wash it off in normal water using a mild shampoo. You can try this remedy 3-4 times a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps in keeping the hair soft, shiny and healthy by washing out the chlorine residue in the hair.

Ingredients:

1 cup of apple cider vinegar

4 cups of water

Method:

Mix together 1 cup of apple cider vinegar and 4 cups of water. Divide your hair into sections and apply this mixture on your hair from the roots to tips. Let it stay for 2-5 minutes. Later, rinse your hair and pat dry. You can try out this remedy once in a week.

Use A Wide Comb

Just after you have taken a shower after swimming, comb your hair with a wide comb. This will prevent your hair from getting tangled and also help in drying out your hair faster. The wide teeth of the comb will keep you out of frizzy hair and breakage.