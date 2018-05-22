Three Simple And Elegant Hairstyles For Everyday Look

Getting ready for college or work and confused what to wear, how to dress up, what makeup to put on or what hairstyle to do? Well, I understand. Getting ready can be really tricky - and if you are confused what hairstyle to pick for your college, well, here's some help you might find handy.

Today, at Boldsky, I have curated three special easy-to-do hairstyles for you. A special aspect of these hairstyles is that they are trendy, classy, smart and at the same time - they are time saving. These hairstyles will define your personality in the best way possible. And what's more? You do not have to look for a specific dress that will go with these hairstyles. Confused? Well, these DIY hairstyles can match well with all kinds of outfit. Be it traditonal salwar kameez or hot pants, these hairstyles will make you look classy.

Now that's some good deal coming your way, isn't it? But, wait for the catch. There's a secret I'm about to spill...

Well, these hairstyles require no hair setting spray or no fancy clips or headbands. All you need are some bobby pins to secure your hair and one elastic hair band. Curious to know what hairstyles could these be? Read on to know.

Without wasting more time of yours, lets head on straight to the hairstyles part as I know you would be really curious to know how to do these hairstyles and flaunt your look tomorrow in front of your peers.

Hairstyle 1: Carefree Twisted Hairstyle

Comb your hair well and make a partition. You can opt for a middle partition or a side partition - whichever side you prefer. Here, in the video, I have used a middle partition.

Take few strands of hair from one side and start twisting it till it reaches the back of your ear and secure it with the help of bobby pins.

Now repeat the same process on the other side as well.

Leave the rest of the hair as it is.

TIP: You can take all the remaining hair at the back and fasten it with a hair band. However, this is optional. This is recommended for those who do not want their hair to interfere and stay in one place throughout the day. But, if you can handle your hair well - nothing like it.

Hairstyle 2: One-sided Twisted Ponytail

Comb your hair well.

Take a few strands of hair from the front part and start twisting it to one side - whichever side you prefer - until it reaches the back of your ear.

Secure it with bobby pins.

Now take all the remaining hair to that end and twist it a bit and then secure it with a hair band and you are all set to rock.

TIP: Instead of going for the regular ponytail here you can also go for the fishtail braid or the normal braid here - especially if you are wearing any traditional outfit. This will make your appearance more attractive. You can pair your look with dangling jhumka earrings and trendy bangles.

Hairstyle 3: Puffy Pull Back Hairstyle

Comb your hair well and make sure that you properly detangle it.

Take a considerable portion of your hair from the front and comb it towards the back. Take a few bobby pins handy and while you secure your hair at the back, ensure that you push it little forwards to form that stylish puff. Secure the puff with bobby pins.

Now take few strands of hair from each side and bring it at the place where you have secured the hair with bobby pins.

Take a hair clip and fasten the hair.

Leave the rest of the hair open.

TIP: You can tie the remaining hair with a hair band at the back instead of leaving it open. But this is your personal choice. Do what you like and it will always be the best for you as it will be your choice.

Well, well, well, what are you waiting for? Put on your favourite dress, put some subtle makeup on, let your hair speak for itself with any of these trendy hairstyles and you are good to go. Do subscribe to Boldsky for more such fun tips, tricks, and hacks on haircare and do let me know in the comments section below your thoughts on these hairstyles. Also, if you want me to show you some more trendy hairstyles, do let me know and I will curate one specially for you.