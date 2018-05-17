Surprising Benefits Of Ginger For Hair That You Didn't Know

Ginger - an essential herb in our daily diet! At some point, we all must have craved for the amazing ginger chai, or popularly known as the adrak wali chai, haven't we? And for very obvious reasons. Ginger offers a lot of health benefits for our skin as well as our hair. By now, it must be pretty clear that ginger is undoubtedly one of the most essential skin and hair care ingredients for the range of benefits it offers. So, why not include it in our daily hair care routine?

Having said that, ginger is also rich in antioxidants and is loaded with magnesium, potassium and copper. Ginger is said to be one of the essential ingredients to promote hair growth. And yes, along with promoting hair growth, ginger also helps to control some commonly faced hair problems like dandruff and dryness or flakiness.

So, it is time we head on to the most interesting yet crucial part of this article - what good does ginger do to our hair? Well, since we all know the most basic benefits, let's head on to some other interesting ones which will surely make you want to try this ingredient for hair care.

Benefits Of Ginger For Hair Care

1. Err, Dandruff Is A Nuisance

Well said! There's no other pain like having a hair full of dandruff. But what can we do? Shampoos don't work and so do expensive parlour treatments. But, wait! Ginger can help. The antimicrobial properties present in ginger help in curbing dandruff to a great extent, thus eliminating problems like hair fall.

2. Oh, Boy! Hair Loss Is Really Bad

Well, dandruff is one major reason for hair loss. But since we have the remedy for it, we can be assured that we at least have got one cure for hair fall. Besides, the presence of magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus in ginger helps in nourishing your hair, thus preventing hair loss.

3. Wait, Do You Suffer From Dry Hair Problems?

That's another hurdle most of us often have to face. Dry hair simply means brittle hair. And brittle hair is very much prone to breakage. Ginger, in this case, acts a natural conditioner and helps prevent hair breakage. It also helps to lock the moisture in your hair.

4. Nourishment Is What Our Hair Needs

Oh well, it does! The presence of fatty acids in ginger help in nourishing your hair, thus keeping your hair healthy and strong.

5. Woah! Ginger Does Improve Blood Flow

Another plus point to be noted! The ingredients present in ginger - gingerol - help to relax your blood vessels and in turn improve blood circulation. It also provides adequate nutrition to the hair follicles, thus promoting hair growth.

Quick DIY Ginger Hair Mask Recipes Just For You

1. Ginger And Coconut Oil

Ginger when blended well with coconut oil does work wonders for your hair.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon coconut oil

How To Do:

Take a small bowl

Add ginger paste to it

Now add coconut oil to the paste and blend well

Let the mixture rest for five minutes

Make partitions of your hair.

Now apply the mixture to your hair. Make sure that you cover all sections of your hair and massage for five good minutes. Apply the paste to your scalp as well and massage properly.

Leave it for 30 minutes to act and then wash it off with cold water using a shampoo.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

2. Ginger And Lemon Juice

Lemon when blended with ginger works together to restore the pH balance of your scalp and nourishes it from within.

Ingredients:



2 tablespoons of grated ginger

½ tablespoon lemon juice

3 tablespoon sesame oil

How To Do:

Take a small bowl

Add grated ginger to it

Add sesame oil to the ginger

Now add lemon juice and blend well

Let the mixture rest for five minutes

Make partitions of your hair.

Now, apply the mixture to your hair. Make sure that you cover all sections of your hair and massage for five good minutes. Apply the paste to your scalp as well and massage properly.

Leave it for 30 minutes to act and then wash it off with cold water using a shampoo.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

3. Ginger, Cucumber, And Lemon Juice

Cucumber is rich in Vitamin A, silica, and sulphur - all of which boost hair growth and prevent hair loss.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon grated ginger

½ cup chopped cucumber

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon basil oil

How to Do:

Take a medium-sized bowl

Add all ingredients to it one by one blend all together until they form a consistent mixture

Let the mixture rest for five minutes

Make partitions of your hair.

Now, apply the mixture to your hair. Make sure that you cover all the sections of your hair and massage for five good minutes. Apply the paste to your scalp as well and massage properly.

Leave it for 30 minutes to act and then wash it off with cold water using a shampoo.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired results.

4. Ginger And Onion

Rich in sulphur, onion helps in the regeneration of hair follicles. It also stimulates hair growth.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of grated ginger

1 medium-sized grated onion

How To Do:

Take a small bowl and squeeze out the onion and ginger juice.

Take a cotton ball, dab it in the juice and apply it on your scalp.

Apply it to your entire scalp and massage properly.

Wait for at least 20 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water.

Repeat this thrice a week for desired results.

Well, well, well, so now you have no good reason to not try out these amazing ginger-enriched hair growth recipes. So, head on straight to your kitchen, get the ginger out of the fridge, squeeze it, cut it and go for it. Make these instant DIY recipes and see the amazing results for yourself.