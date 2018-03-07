moisturizing masks to tackle extremely flaky scalp

A flaky scalp is a common condition that is equal parts embarrassing and annoying. This problem could be a sign of either dandruff or dry scalp.
Both the issues, dandruff and dryness, can lead to white flakes and cause itchiness in your scalp. And, while there are many hair care products that claim to treat this annoying scalp condition, there are very few that actually live up to the hype.
Instead of trying out expensive and ineffective commercial products, it is always better to make use of natural remedies like yogurt, banana, olive oil, etc.
These remedies are antibacterial in nature and replete with scalp-moisturizing agents that can target this scalp issue in an effective manner.
In fact, when used in combination with each other, these remedies are known to work more effectively in treating flakiness in the scalp.
Here, we've listed the all-natural moisturizing masks that can make extremely flaky scalp a thing of the past.
Mask 1: Yogurt With Tomato
- Create a blend of 2 tablespoons of yogurt and 1 teaspoon of tomato pulp.
- Slather the resulting concoction all over the scalp area and massage with your fingertips.
- Allow it to dry for a good 30 minutes prior to washing it off.
- Use this scalp-moisturizing mask on a weekly basis to get rid of flaky scalp.
Mask 2: Honey With Egg White
- Combine 2 teaspoons of honey with an egg white.
- Massage the resulting material all over the scalp area.
- Cover your head with a dry shower cap and let the mask stay on for 20-25 minutes.
- Use lukewarm water and shampoo to wash off the residue from your hair.
- Weekly application of this mask can combat flakiness and soften your hair's texture.
Mask 3: Olive Oil With Avocado
- Thoroughly mash a ripe avocado and mix the paste with 1 tablespoon of olive oil.
- Smear the prepared mask on the scalp.
- Let it sit there for 20-25 minutes, prior to washing it off with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
- Repeat the usage of this mask at least twice a month for effective results.
Mask 4: Aloe Vera Gel With Coconut Oil
- Scoop out 2 tablespoons of gel from an aloe vera plant and mix with 1 teaspoon of coconut oil.
- Work the resulting mask into your hair and leave it there for 40 minutes.
- Wash off the residue with your regular shampoo and lukewarm water.
- Give this method a try on a weekly basis to banish flakiness from your scalp.
Mask 5: Vitamin E Oil With Banana
- Break open 2 vitamin E capsules to get the oil.
- Mix it with a mashed banana to get a paste-like consistency.
- Put the mask on your scalp and gently massage with your fingertips.
- After 20-25 minutes, wash off the residue with lukewarm water.
- Use this method on a weekly basis to get the desired results.
Mask 6: Oatmeal With Mayonnaise
- Take 1 teaspoon of cooked oatmeal and mix it with 2-3 teaspoons of mayonnaise.
- Gently massage the mask onto the scalp and leave it there for another 15-20 minutes.
- Rinse your hair with lukewarm water and use your regular shampoo to wash off the residue.
- Monthly application of this mask can make sure your scalp stays well-moisturized at all times.
Mask 7: Almond Oil With Fenugreek Seeds
- Put a handful of fenugreek seeds in a blender to get the paste.
- Mix it with 2 teaspoons of almond oil.
- Cover your scalp area with the mask and let it sit there for 30 minutes.
- Afterwards, wash it off with lukewarm water and shampoo.
- Twice a month, use this mask to eliminate flakiness from your scalp.
