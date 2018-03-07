moisturizing masks to tackle extremely flaky scalp

A flaky scalp is a common condition that is equal parts embarrassing and annoying. This problem could be a sign of either dandruff or dry scalp.

Both the issues, dandruff and dryness, can lead to white flakes and cause itchiness in your scalp. And, while there are many hair care products that claim to treat this annoying scalp condition, there are very few that actually live up to the hype.

Instead of trying out expensive and ineffective commercial products, it is always better to make use of natural remedies like yogurt, banana, olive oil, etc.

These remedies are antibacterial in nature and replete with scalp-moisturizing agents that can target this scalp issue in an effective manner.

In fact, when used in combination with each other, these remedies are known to work more effectively in treating flakiness in the scalp.

Here, we've listed the all-natural moisturizing masks that can make extremely flaky scalp a thing of the past.