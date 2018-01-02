how to use Onion juice to banish dandruff

Dandruff is a troubling hair condition that has become rather too common these days. And, as one can imagine, dandruff can be a pain to deal with.

Not only does it make your scalp appear dirty and unhealthy; but it can also make you feel embarrassed of your appearance.

There are many factors that can lead to this unsightly hair problem. The most common ones are dry skin, psoriasis and eczema.

There are plenty of anti-dandruff hair products available in the beauty stores. However, most of them are packed with chemicals that can do more harm than good.

Instead of relying on such products, it is best to try natural remedies. And one remedy that is known to be particularly effective in banishing dandruff is onion juice.

Enriched with antibacterial properties, onion juice can combat the dandruff problem and also prevent it from recurring.

Moreover, there are numerous ways in which you can use it to treat dandruff.

Here, we've listed some of those effective ways.