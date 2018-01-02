how to use Onion juice to banish dandruff

Dandruff is a troubling hair condition that has become rather too common these days. And, as one can imagine, dandruff can be a pain to deal with.
Not only does it make your scalp appear dirty and unhealthy; but it can also make you feel embarrassed of your appearance.
There are many factors that can lead to this unsightly hair problem. The most common ones are dry skin, psoriasis and eczema.
There are plenty of anti-dandruff hair products available in the beauty stores. However, most of them are packed with chemicals that can do more harm than good.
Instead of relying on such products, it is best to try natural remedies. And one remedy that is known to be particularly effective in banishing dandruff is onion juice.
Enriched with antibacterial properties, onion juice can combat the dandruff problem and also prevent it from recurring.
Moreover, there are numerous ways in which you can use it to treat dandruff.
Here, we've listed some of those effective ways.
1. Onion Juice With Lemon Juice
- Combine 2 teaspoons of onion juice with 3-4 teaspoons of lemon juice.
- Pour the resulting solution onto your scalp area.
- Massage the scalp area with your fingertips for 5 minutes.
- Leave the residue on for another 15 minutes.
- Rinse your head with lukewarm water.
- Use this homemade solution at least twice a week for effective results.
2. Onion Juice With Aloe Vera Gel
- Create a concoction of 1 tablespoon of onion juice and 3-4 teaspoons of aloe vera gel.
- Slather the mix onto your scalp area and massage for a few minutes.
- Wash off the residue with lukewarm water and your regular shampoo.
- In a week, you can use this mix 2-3 times for speedy results.
3. Onion Juice With Baking Soda And Olive Oil
- Mix ½ teaspoon of baking soda with 1 teaspoon of onion juice and 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
- Apply the paste on your scalp and let it sit there for 20-25 minutes.
- Later on, wash it off with lukewarm water.
- This specific blend can be used twice a month for treating dandruff.
4. Onion Juice With Coconut Oil And Tea Tree Oil
- Put together a blend of 1 teaspoon of onion juice, 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and 4-5 drops of tea tree oil.
- Smear the material on your scalp.
- After 20 minutes, use your regular shampoo and tepid water to wash off the residue from your hair.
- Use onion juice in this specific way on a weekly basis to eliminate dandruff for good.
5. Onion Juice With Apple Cider Vinegar
- Simply mix 4-5 drops of apple cider vinegar with 2 teaspoons of onion juice.
- Pour the prepared solution onto your scalp area and let it sit there for a good 10 minutes.
- Cleanse away the residue with your regular shampoo and tepid water.
- Use this once a week to get rid of dandruff for good.
6. Onion Juice With Henna Powder
- Just mix 1 teaspoon of henna powder with 1 tablespoon of onion juice and 2 teaspoons of rose water.
- Work the material onto your scalp area and let it sit there for a good 15 minutes.
- Afterward, use lukewarm water to rinse off the residue from your hair.
- Try using this homemade material on a weekly basis to treat dandruff and prevent it from recurring.
7. Onion Juice With Multani Mitti
- Merge 3 teaspoons of onion juice with 1 teaspoon of multani mitti.
- Massage the resulting material onto your scalp.
- After 20-25 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water.
- Use this at-home treatment on a weekly basis to say goodbye to the nasty dandruff problem.
8. Onion Juice With Neem Juice
- Mix 1 tablespoon of onion juice with 2 teaspoons of neem juice and 2-3 tablespoons of rose water.
- Pour the resulting solution onto your scalp.
- Allow the residue to stay on your head for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.
- This homemade rinse can be used once a week to eliminate dandruff.
