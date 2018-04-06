Castor Oil: Benefits For Hair & How To Use Hair Care lekhaka-Mamta Khati

Castor Oil for Hair Care

Castor oil is well-known for its health benefits, but is overlooked for its beauty benefits. If you want strong, luscious locks, castor oil is the one for you.

Castor oil has vitamin E, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, ricinoleic acid and various minerals [1] that benefit the hair. Castor oil has antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal and antioxidant properties [2] that keep all the harmful bacteria away and promote a healthy scalp. It is quite effective in nourishing the hair follicles and boosting hair growth. The ricinoleic acid present in castor oil helps to maintain the pH balance of the scalp and makes the hair strong and smooth.

Let's now look at the various benefits castor oil has to offer for your hair and how you can include castor oil in your hair care routine.

Benefits Of Castor Oil For Hair

It nourishes the hair follicles.

It boosts hair growth.

It is helpful in treating dandruff.

It conditions the hair.

It prevents hair loss.

It protects the hair from damage.

It treats split ends.

It makes your hair thick.

It adds shine to your hair.

How To Use Castor Oil for Hair

1. Castor oil massage

Castor oil seeps into the hair follicles to nourish them. It improves blood circulation, boosting hair growth and improving the hair texture.

Ingredient

Castor oil (as needed)

Method of use

Take some castor oil on your fingertips.

Gently massage the oil on your scalp for about 10-15 minutes.

Leave it on for 4-6 hours.

Or you can leave it on overnight.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

Do this twice a week for the desired result.

Note: Castor oil is a thick oil and it may require multiple washes to get it off your hair completely.

2. Castor oil and olive oil

Olive oil has antioxidant properties [3] and fights free radical damage, thus protects the hair from damage. Both castor oil and olive oil have fatty acids [4] , [5] and together they nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth.

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Warm the mixture in the microwave for 10 seconds.

Gently massage your scalp with this mixture for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

Do this twice a week for the desired result.

3. Castor oil and mustard oil

Mustard oil contains fatty acids [6] that nourish the hair. It contains various essential vitamins and proteins that are beneficial for the hair. Castor oil, along with mustard oil, strengthens the hair and prevents hair loss.

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp mustard oil

Method of use

Mix both the oils together.

Gently massage this concoction on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Cover your head with a warm towel.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off with water.

Shampoo your hair with a mild shampoo.

Do this once a week for the desired result.

4. Castor oil and aloe vera hair mask

Aloe vera has antioxidant properties that protect the scalp from free radical damage. It thus promotes healthy hair. [7]

Ingredients

2 tsp castor oil

½ cup aloe vera gel

1 tsp basil powder

2 tsp fenugreek powder

Method of use

Blend all the ingredients together to get a thick mask.

Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 3-4 hours.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

5. Castor oil and onion juice

Onion juice contains nutrients that benefit the hair. It has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the scalp. It contains sulphur that improves blood circulation and is quite effective in hair re-growth. [8]

Ingredients

2 tbsp castor oil

2 tbsp onion juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Gently massage the concoction on your scalp and work it into the hair.

Leave it on for about 2 hours.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

6. Castor oil and almond oil

Almond oil is rich in minerals such as zinc, potassium, calcium, magnesium and iron that benefit the hair. It contains vitamin E that maintain a healthy scalp and prevent hair damage. [9]

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp almond oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Gently massage this concoction on your scalp for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

Do this twice a week for the desired result.

7. Castor oil, vitamin E oil and olive oil

Vitamin E has antioxidant properties that fight free radical damage and thus protects hair. [10] It penetrates into the hair follicles and nourishes them.

This concoction will make your hair smooth and healthy.

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp olive oil

2 capsules of vitamin E

Method of use

Mix castor oil and olive oil in a bowl.

Prick and squeeze the oil from vitamin E capsules in the bowl.

Mix all the ingredients together well.

Gently massage the concoction on your scalp for about 10 minutes.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

8. Castor oil and peppermint oil

Peppermint oil has antimicrobial, antifungal, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that make the scalp healthy. It nourishes the hair follicles and is known to promote hair growth. [11]

Ingredients

100 ml castor oil

2-3 drops of peppermint oil

Method of use

Take the castor oil in a bottle.

Add peppermint oil in it and shake well.

Divide your hair into sections and apply this mixture all over your scalp.

Leave it on for 2 hours.

Rinse it off later.

9. Castor oil and coconut oil

Coconut oil contains lauric acid [12] that has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties [13] and helps to maintain a healthy scalp. It sinks into the hair follicles and deeply moisturises it.

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp and work it into your hair.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours.

Cover your head with a shower cap.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo.

10. Castor oil, avocado oil and olive oil

Avocados contain vitamins A, B6, C and E [14] that strengthen the hair. Avocado oil is quite useful to treat damaged hair. Castor oil, along with avocado oil and olive oil, rejuvenates your hair and makes it strong.

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp avocado oil

1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

Mix all the oils together.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours.

Rinse it off with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

11. Castor oil and jojoba oil

Jojoba oil has antibacterial properties [15] that keep the scalp healthy and thus promote hair growth. It contains various vitamins and minerals that make the hair strong.

Ingredients

3 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp jojoba oil

Method of use

Pour both the oils in a container and shake it well.

Divide your hair into sections and apply the mixture all over your scalp.

Gently massage your scalp for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Rinse it off with a shampoo and warm water.

12. Castor oil and rosemary oil

Rosemary oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties [16] . It stimulates blood circulation and facilitates hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tsp castor oil

2 tsp coconut oil

2-3 drops of rosemary essential oil

Method of use

In a bowl, mix both castor oil and coconut oil.

Heat the mixture till the oils blend together.

Mix the rosemary essential oil to this mixture.

Gently massage your scalp for 5-10 minutes and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

13. Castor oil and garlic

Garlic has antimicrobial properties that keep the scalp healthy. [17] It conditions the hair and treats issues like dandruff, itchy scalp and dry hair.

Ingredients

2-3 tbsp castor oil

2 garlic cloves

Method of use

Crush the garlic.

Add the castor oil in the garlic and mix well.

Let it sit for 3-4 days.

Gently massage the oil on your scalp for 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for 2-3 hours.

Shampoo your hair to rinse it off.

14. Castor oil and shea butter

Shea butter has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the scalp. [18] It promotes hair growth and helps to treat dandruff.

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

1 tbsp shea butter

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your scalp.

Leave it on for an hour.

Rinse it off.

15. Castor oil and cayenne pepper

Cayenne pepper has essential vitamins that nourish hair follicles. It promotes hair growth and prevents dandruff and hair loss. This concoction will prevent dandruff and nourish your scalp as well as hair.

Ingredients

60 ml castor oil

4-6 whole cayenne pepper

Method of use

Chop the cayenne pepper into smaller pieces.

Add castor oil to the pepper.

Pour this mixture in a glass container.

Let it sit for about 2-3 weeks.

Make sure to store the container in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.

Shake the bottle once in a week.

Strain the mixture to get the oil.

Gently massage the oil on your scalp and hair for a few minutes.

Leave it on for an hour.

Wash it off later.

Do this twice a week for the desired result.

16. Castor oil and ginger

Ginger has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties [19] that soothe the scalp and prevent it from damage. Castor oil blended with ginger juice promotes blood circulation and facilitates hair growth.

Ingredients

2 tbsp castor oil

1 tsp ginger juice

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off using shampoo and warm water.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

17. Castor oil and glycerin

Glycerin has a soothing effect on the scalp. Glycerin, combined with castor oil, moisturises the scalp and treats an itchy scalp.

Ingredients

1 tbsp castor oil

2-3 drops of glycerin

Method of use

Mix both the ingredients together.

Gently massage the mixture on your scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 1-2 hours.

Rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

Do this once a week for the desired result.

