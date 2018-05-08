17 Natural Ways To Straighten Your Hair At Home

Hair is an important part of personality, especially for girls. And straight hair is every girl's desire. Unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with beautiful straight hair. In our desire for straight hair, we have tried many things like using a flat iron, blow drying and even chemical treatments. But these methods come with a cost. These methods can damage your hair in the long run.

But do you know there are various natural remedies that can help you get that silky, straight hair and that too without damaging your hair? Surprised, right?

Well, don't be! Because it is possible. It just needs a little effort and patience and voilà! You have the straight hair you've always desired.

Let's have a look at these natural remedies!

1. Egg And Olive Oil

Eggs are rich in proteins, minerals and vitamin B complex that nourish the hair and make it strong. Eggs help in facilitating hair growth. [1] Olive oil improves the elasticity of the hair. Enriched with vitamin A and E, olive oil boosts hair growth [2] . The combination of the two will condition the hair and help straighten your hair.

Ingredients

2 eggs

3 tbsp olive oil

How to use

Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk them.

Add olive oil into the bowl and mix them thoroughly.

Apply this mask on the hair.

Leave it on for about 1 hour.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

2. Coconut Milk And Lemon Juice

Coconut milk conditions your hair. It promotes hair growth and rejuvenates damaged hair. Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C. It prevents hair fall and has anti-fungal properties that help to cleanse the scalp. This mask will make the hair soft, smooth and straight.

Ingredients

¼ cup coconut milk

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to use

Mix the coconut milk and lemon juice in a bowl.

Keep the mixture in the fridge overnight.

Apply it on your hair from root to tip in the morning.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash your hair.

Use this at least once a week for the desired result.

3. Milk And Honey

Milk contains calcium, proteins and vitamins that help strengthen the hair. It also exfoliates the skin and facilitates hair growth. Honey moisturises the hair. It contains antioxidants that prevent hair damage. It also has antiseptic and antibacterial properties. The combination of milk and honey will not only straighten the hair but will also make it healthy.

Ingredients

½ cup milk

2 tbsp honey

How to use

Mix milk and honey in a bowl.

Apply this mask on your hair from root to tip.

Cover your hair with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 2 hours.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and cold water.

4. Rice Flour And Egg

Rice flour tones the hair and helps in making it straight. Egg and milk nourish the hair.

Ingredients

1 egg white

5 tbsp rice flour

¼ cup milk

How to use

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply this mixture on your hair.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Wash it off with plain water.

5. Aloe Vera And Coconut Oil

Aloe vera promotes hair growth. The proteolytic enzyme present in aloe vera helps repair dead skin cells on the scalp and hence nourishes the scalp. [3] It makes the hair smooth. Coconut oil contains lauric acid that prevents hair damage. [4] Together, they will soften and straighten the hair.

Ingredients

¼ cup aloe vera gel

¼ cup coconut oil

How to use

Heat the coconut oil.

Mix the aloe vera gel in the coconut oil.

Apply the paste on your hair.

Leave it on for an hour.

Wash your hair with normal water.

Note: It is better to use freshly scooped aloe vera gel from the leaf.

6. Banana And Honey

Enriched with vitamin C, B6, potassium and minerals, banana moisturises the scalp and restores hair elasticity. It softens the hair and prevents hair damage. [5] Along with making your hair soft, this mask will give your hair that straight look.

Ingredients

1-2 banana

2 tsp honey

How to use

Mash the bananas in a bowl.

Add honey to the bowl.

Mix them thoroughly to make a paste.

Apply the mask on your hair.

Leave it on for half an hour.

Wash the hair with a mild shampoo.

Use this once a week to get the desired result.

7. Soybean Oil And Castor Oil

Soybean is rich in fatty acids like omega 3 [6] , vitamins B and K. They help to nourish the scalp. Castor oil is rich in fatty acids like omega 6 and ricinoleic acid [7] that help to moisturise the hair and prevent damage. This mask will replenish your hair, along with making it straight.

Ingredients

1 tbsp soybean oil

2 tbsp castor oil

How to use

Mix the two oils in a container and warm them up.

Let it cool down to room temperature.

Massage the mixture on the scalp.

Apply the mixture on the hair from root to tip.

Leave it overnight.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner in the morning.

8. Avocado And Olive Oil

Enriched with vitamins A, B6, D and E, [8] and minerals, avocado nourishes the scalp. It contains fatty acids and helps to moisturise the hair. This mask will make your hair look healthy and straight.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado

2-3 tsp olive oil

How to use

Chop the avocado in a bowl.

Mash it up using the olive oil to get a paste.

Section the hair and apply the mask using a brush.

After applying the mask, cover the head with a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash your hair using a mild shampoo.

9. Fuller's Earth Or Multani Mitti Hair Pack

Multani mitti improves the blood circulation and hence nourishes the hair follicles. It conditions the hair and cleanses the scalp. This mask will rejuvenate your hair and help straighten it.

Ingredients

1 egg white

5 tbsp rice flour

1 cup multani mitti

½ cup milk

How to use

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to get a paste. The paste should have a runny consistency.

Brush your hair.

Apply the pack on your hair from root to tip.

Leave it on for 1 hour.

Wash your hair with cold water and a mild shampoo, preferably sulphate-free.

10. Aloe Vera Gel And Flax Seeds

Flax seeds are rich in vitamin E and omega 3 fatty acids. [9] They nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth. Both of them together will give you soft and straight hair.

Ingredients

3 tbsp flax seeds

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp honey

1 tsp castor oil

Water

How to use

Put the flax seeds in water and let it boil.

Allow it to cool down.

Strain the water.

Add aloe vera gel, honey, lemon juice and castor oil in the water.

Dampen your hair.

Apply the mixture on your hair from root to tip.

Leave it on for about 20-30 minutes.

Wash your hair with warm water.

Let it air dry.

11. Vinegar And Yogurt

Vinegar boosts the blood circulation and hence promotes hair growth. It has antibacterial and antifungal properties and it helps to maintain the pH level of the scalp. Lactic acid present in yogurt helps to cleanse the scalp and facilitates hair growth. It contains proteins that nourish the scalp. Together, they will give you that smooth and straight hair.

Ingredients

½ cup yogurt

1 tsp vinegar

1 tsp honey

How to use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mask on your hair and scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash your hair.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

12. Banana And Papaya

Papaya is rich in antioxidants, [10] vitamins B and C, fibre and minerals. They nourish the scalp and promote hair growth. Together, they will make the hair strong and straight.

Ingredients

1 banana

½ papaya

A spoonful of honey

How to use

Mash the banana in a bowl.

Mash the papaya and add it to the bowl.

Add honey to the bowl and mix it well.

Blend the mixture in a blender to remove any lumps.

Apply the paste on your hair from root to tip.

Leave it on until it dries.

Wash it off thoroughly with a mild shampoo and cold water.

Blow dry your hair.

13. Milk, Honey And Strawberry

Strawberry contains folic acid, vitamin C, [11] B5 and B6 and facilitates hair growth and prevents hair fall. When combined with milk and honey, strawberries will help straighten your hair.

Ingredients

1 cup milk

2 tbsp honey

3 large strawberries

How to use

Add the strawberries to a bowl and mash them.

Add the milk and honey into the bowl.

Mix them well to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your hair.

Leave it on for 2 hours.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and cold water.

Comb through the wet hair with a wide-toothed comb.

Air dry the hair.

Use this once a week for the desired result.

14. Aloe Vera And Sandalwood/Rosemary Oil Mask

Sandalwood oil facilitates hair growth and keeps the scalp healthy. Rosemary oil promotes hair growth by nourishing the hair follicles. It has antioxidants that help fight free radical damage. It also has antibacterial properties and promotes hair growth. [12] Together, they will help straighten your hair.

Ingredients

1 cup aloe vera gel

2 tsp olive oil

6-7 drops of sandalwood or rosemary oil

How to use

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mask on your hair from root to tip using a comb.

Leave it on for 2 hours.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

15. Celery Juice

Celery juice is rich in vitamin A and helps to keep the scalp moisturised. It nourishes the roots and helps in hair growth. It will also leave your hair looking smooth and straight.

Ingredient

A few celery leaves

How to use

Extract the juice from the leaves.

Store it in a bottle.

Refrigerate overnight.

Apply it on your hair in the morning.

Comb through your hair.

Put on a shower cap.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash your hair.

Let it air dry.

16. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar nourishes the scalp and promotes hair growth. The acetic acid present in it cleanses the hair. This will provide your hair with a healthy glow and a straight look.

Ingredients

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

How to use

Mix the vinegar with water.

Wash your hair.

Put the mixture on your hair and massage it on the scalp.

Leave it on for a few minutes.

Rinse the hair with cold water.

17. Beer

Beer is rich in silicon [13] that nourishes the hair and prevents hair loss . [14] It has antioxidant properties. It makes your hair healthy and straight.

Ingredient

Beer

How to use

Wash your hair and section them.

Apply the beer on each section.

Leave it on for 5 minutes.

Rinse your hair with cold water.

Let it air dry.

Note: Make sure to use flat beer.