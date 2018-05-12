Get Black, Thick & Shiny Hair Naturally At Home Using Henna

Who doesn't love black? Black is a regal colour if you ask me! Be it black clothes, black eye makeup, black accessories or black hair - everybody loves the colour, no matter what. Black, thick, and shiny hair is something we all aspire for...but what happens when you get those silly grey tresses, here and there, all of a sudden?

Disappointing, isn't it? Well, we can totally understand. We all have been through it at some point of time. But what makes a difference is how beautifully you can get rid of grey hair. What do you do when you spot a grey hair? The easiest answer is dye your hair black or colour it. Yes, that is a solution...but wait...there's more to it too. Colouring your hair can mean damaging it and making it look lifeless and dull after a brief period of time.

So, what else do you do in that case? Well, the answer is pretty simple. Colour your hair - but naturally! Now, you may ask, is that even possible? Yes, why not? Everything is possible. All you need is proper guidance and the right amount of ingredients.

Without wasting any further time, let's begin with one of the easiest and guaranteed ways to colour your hair black, naturally at home.

Ingredients:

200 grams henna powder

200 grams indigo powder

1 sliced lemon

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoon cornstarch

1 cup water

Now that we have all our ingredients in place, let us begin with the actual recipe. But, before that, there is one thing you should make a note of.

Tip: Those with short shoulder-length hair can use 100 grams of henna and indigo powder each, those with medium-length hair can go for 200 grams and those with long hair can go for 300 grams.

How To Do:

Take a medium-sized bowl.

Pour henna powder in it.

Add a few drops of lemon to it and mix it well.

Now, slowly add a little amount of water to it and blend well. Remember that blending correctly is the key here.

Keep blending the mixture until you have a smooth and thick paste.

Cover the mixture, pack it up and keep it overnight.

The next morning, as your homemade henna dye is all set, take the bowl and a hair dye brush.

Comb your hair well and divide it into small partitions. The smaller the partitions, the easier it is for you to apply the dye.

Take a small amount of dye on the brush and start applying it to your hair. Remember the drill here. Take small portions, one portion at a time, and apply the dye from the crown till the tips.

Ensure that you cover your entire hair while applying the dye.

Now, put a shower cap on and leave the dye alone to do its work.

Wait for at least 2 good hours before you wash it off with water. Do not use a shampoo or a conditioner. Just wash your hair with water. That's it!

Now that you have covered half the way successfully, let's move on to step 2. Applying indigo powder. And, here's how you can do it:

Take a bowl.

Add indigo powder to it.

Now, add salt and cornstarch to it and mix well.

Add a little amount of water and make a thick paste. Blend properly.

Divide your hair into small portions like you did for applying henna. And remember the same drill - take small portions, one portion at a time, and apply the dye from the crown till the tips.

Ensure that you cover your entire hair while applying the indigo powder mixture.

Put on a clean shower cap and leave it overnight.

The next morning, wash it off with cold water. Do not use a shampoo or conditioner. Just wash your hair with water.

Tip: Avoid using a shampoo and conditioner for at least 3-4 days after applying this pack, as it takes for the pack to do its work and the shiny black colour to develop properly.

Isn't all this pretty simple? So, try this amazing trick at home this weekend and flaunt your amazing hair wherever you go.